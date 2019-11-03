Upon Further Review: The progress of a methodical bulldozing
Unless you’re a die hard Lee Greenwood fan, Tennessee’s 23-point win over UAB on a chilly Saturday night in Neyland Stadium won’t be remembered as anything special. The Vols easily dispatched a pap...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news