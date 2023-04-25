Uros Plavsic's name appeared on the 2023 NBA Draft early entry candidate list on Tuesday, though the Tennessee forward hasn't officially declared.

Plavsic joins teammates Josiah-Jordan James, Julian Phillips and Oliver Nkamhoua on the list.

As a senior, Plavsic averaged 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Plavsic appeared in 34 of Tennessee's 36 games and made 20 starts, including starts in each of the Vols' three NCAA Tournament games.

He finished in double scoring figures in seven games, including a season-high 19 points in a 63-56 loss to Kentucky on Jan. 14.

Plavsic's arrival to Tennessee as a transfer from Arizona State was highly anticipated. He sat out the first 15 games of the 2019-20 season as awaited clearance from the NCAA but played in the Vols' last 16 games, average 2.8 points in SEC play.

He had a more efficient season as a junior in 2021-22, finishing as the team's leader in field goal percentage, shooting a career-high .573 during Tennessee's SEC Tournament Championship campaign.

Plavsic has one more year of collegiate eligibility remaining.