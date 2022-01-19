Uros Plavsic's tough journey is beginning to pay off

Rick Barnes needed to change up the vibe of Tennessee’s team following its embarrassing 28-point loss to rival Kentucky on Saturday. Barnes decided to do so for Tuesday night’s game against Vanderbilt in Nashville by removing sixth-year senior forward John Fulkerson from the starting lineup. Redshirt-junior forward Uros Plavsic made his seventh career start in place of Fulkerson. The moved paid off for Barnes. In a 68-60 win over Vanderbilt, Plavsic turned in his best performance of the season with 13 points and seven rebounds, both season-highs. Plavsic did so on just 6-for-7 shooting while four of his rebounds came on the offensive glass. “It feels really good,” Plavsic said following the win. “But this entire game was a team effort by everybody who started and came off the bench. We just wanted to make sure we all played hard. It was a big game for us with it being an in-state rival and you want to win those games.”

Plavsic has picked up his play since conference play began. Tennessee’s 7-footer is averaging 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game on the season, but in six SEC games so far, he’s averaging 6.5 points on 51.7% shooting from the field to go along with 5.3 rebounds in 16 minutes. “He has strictly bought into the role that we need him to play,” Barnes said. “We tell him all the time if he will get in his head that he will play great defense for us, rebound the ball and on offense, we tried to limit him to a couple of areas on the floor where we want him to be effective. Then ball-screen defense, if he is not fatigued, he does a really good job there. “I think him getting to play more, that has helped him. He has really simplified his thought process on the offensive end. He is taking more seriously what he needs to do on the defensive end.” It showed last night. Not only on the stat sheet, but in crunch time as well. Vanderbilt made a three to tie the game at 60 with 1:22 remaining. On Tennessee’s next possession, Zakai Zeigler missed a three, but Plavsic grabbed the offensive rebound and put it back in to give UT a 62-60 lead and spark an 8-0 run over the final minute to close out the win. “Simplifying things is the main reason I’m in position to help this team win games now,” Plavsic said. “I had a lot of talks with the coaches and as soon as I started doing what they wanted me to do and understanding why they wanted me to has helped me be successful. “Just going hard and I want to play physical. I want to be the guy on the court that does all of the dirty work.”