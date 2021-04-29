VolQuest - USC transfer Caleb Tremblay details move to Rocky Top

USC transfer defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay committed to Tennessee on Thursday afternoon, Tremblay announced on social media.

“I can tell the coaches are great people,” Tremblay told Volquest about his decision. “The facilities are top-notch, they really take care of their players. It’s a great University. I love that it’s a college football town. The fanbase is amazing from what I hear. I just want to get down and just ball out.”

Tremblay just completed his third season at USC and has one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-5, 270 lbs. lineman signed with the Trojans out of American River Community College in Sacramento, CA in 2018.

In 18 games with three starts at USC, Tremblay recorded 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks. Tennessee envisions the Napa, CA native playing defensive end.

“They really like my pass rush ability,” Tremblay said. “They were telling me I could develop into a great player. They’re giving me the opportunity to come in and work and that’s what I want to do.

“This is only a six-month trip for me, so it’s not the same for other kids making their decisions. I’m taking a real business approach and I think Tennessee is going to be the best opportunity for me. It’s the top conference, the top level of play. It’s going to be the place for me to be successful.”