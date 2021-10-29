UT commit Masai Reddick a fan of Heupel's offense

Tennessee commit Masai Reddick is all Vol.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive lineman still gets hit up from time to time by other programs. But the three-star is counting down the days until it’s his time to become a Volunteer and to join this offensive system.

“The biggest thing I see in the Tennessee offense right now is how they play aggressive. They attack, attack, attack,” the prospect told Volquest. “They wear the defense down. They have proven to be really effective against top-competition – even Alabama.”

Reddick was spotted by Tennessee’s assistant coaches during a June prospect camp at Tennessee State. The Vols were quick to get him on campus the following week and the lineman pulled the trigger on a commitment in early July.

“Tennessee likes me for my overall pulling ability,” Reddick said. “They see that I can get to my man and continue to move my feet. They like my ability to move my guy off the line of scrimmage.

“I really like the offensive scheme. They are a good fast, up-tempo team and I’m used to that playing here at Cass Tech. I’m used to processing the play and executing it with hardly any time. I like the different types of plays they run with screens and pulling linemen. It’s a nice mixture of different plays where you don’t just stay with the run or pass.”

The Vols picture the Detroit, Mich. native as a guard, but he’s been playing both guard and tackle this season. Josh Heupel, Glen Elarbee and Alex Golesh have stayed in regular contact with him this fall as both the high school and college season has progressed.