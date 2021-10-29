UT commit Masai Reddick a fan of Heupel's offense
Tennessee commit Masai Reddick is all Vol.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive lineman still gets hit up from time to time by other programs. But the three-star is counting down the days until it’s his time to become a Volunteer and to join this offensive system.
“The biggest thing I see in the Tennessee offense right now is how they play aggressive. They attack, attack, attack,” the prospect told Volquest. “They wear the defense down. They have proven to be really effective against top-competition – even Alabama.”
Reddick was spotted by Tennessee’s assistant coaches during a June prospect camp at Tennessee State. The Vols were quick to get him on campus the following week and the lineman pulled the trigger on a commitment in early July.
“Tennessee likes me for my overall pulling ability,” Reddick said. “They see that I can get to my man and continue to move my feet. They like my ability to move my guy off the line of scrimmage.
“I really like the offensive scheme. They are a good fast, up-tempo team and I’m used to that playing here at Cass Tech. I’m used to processing the play and executing it with hardly any time. I like the different types of plays they run with screens and pulling linemen. It’s a nice mixture of different plays where you don’t just stay with the run or pass.”
The Vols picture the Detroit, Mich. native as a guard, but he’s been playing both guard and tackle this season. Josh Heupel, Glen Elarbee and Alex Golesh have stayed in regular contact with him this fall as both the high school and college season has progressed.
“The relationship is as strong as ever. We still talk and have fun – laughing and seeing what’s going on,” the offensive lineman said. “With coach Elarbee, I love everything about him. He’s a good, honest guy who lets you know what he’s thinking and planning – and then how to execute it. I couldn’t ask for a better offensive line coach.
“I like the environment and family. It’s OK for me to make mistakes or not fully understand something. Someone will be there to understand and help me out.”
The three-star is about to enter the playoff season and has stood out on the offensive line for Cass Tech this year. Reddick was in town for the Ole Miss game a couple of weeks ago and hopes to return for the regular-season finale against Vanderbilt in November.
“It was one of the craziest things I’ve ever experienced, personally, and I can’t wait to experience it again,” the commit said of the Tennessee game day atmosphere. “I can definitely see myself playing in that type of environment.”
Aside from staying in touch with the coaching staff, Reddick is in regular contact with several commits as well, including fellow offensive linemen Brian Grant, Addison Nichols and Mo Clipper. He also speaks with Venson Sneed and others. Kingston Harris is a current player who the commit checks in with every now and then.
Reddick is one of four offensive line commits for Tennessee in the class of 2022 and one of 10 offensive players. The plan as of now is to make it official with the Vols in the December signing period while arriving in June for summer workouts. The prospect hasn’t visited any other school this fall for a game day.
“Most teams have backed off and reduced conversations with me,” Reddick concluded. “Kentucky still reaches out from time to time, but I’m 100 percent solid in my decision with Tennessee.”