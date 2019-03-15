Vandagriff seeking perfect fit
Georgia class of 2021 quarterback Brock Vandagriff is a busy man. The 6-3, 200 pound signal caller has 15 offers and is getting bombarded with messages. Vandagriff is trying to get a jump start on ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news