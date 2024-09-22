Vegas: Nico Iamaleava 4th in Heisman odds, Vols 6th to win national title

Sep 21, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. (Photo by Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

Following Tennessee football's win over Oklahoma, the Vols enter a bye week to regroup before continuing SEC play. Heading into the open date, Tennessee's odds to have its first Heisman Trophy winner and to win the national title have been adjusted. Here's where they stand on FanDuel on Sunday morning.

Nico Iamlaeava stays near top of Heisman odds

After another solid performance that helped steer Tennessee to a 4-0 start, Nico Iamaleava remains near the top of the Heisman odds. Iamaleava had +900 odds heading into the previous week but now sits at +1000. This keeps him in fourth place, though, which is where he moved up to heading into the Oklahoma game. He still trails Cameron Ward of Miami (+350), Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss (+500) and Jalen Milroe of Alabama (+750). Vols receiver Squirrel White also remains on the list despite a slow start to the season. He has +50000 odds which dropped from the +30000 mark last week.

Tennessee a top contender for national title