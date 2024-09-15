Vegas: Nico Iamaleava 4th in Heisman odds, Vols big road favorite vs. OU

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) gets the snap during the NCAA College football game against NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Following Tennessee's 71-0 win over Kent State to advance to 3-0, Vegas has adjusted some of its lines involving the Vols. This includes Heisman odds and national title odds along with the game line for the upcoming road clash with Oklahoma. Here's where they now stand.

Heisman Odds

Heading into Saturday, Nico Iamaleava had the sixth-best odds in the country to win the Heisman trophy. Now, he is tied for fourth. This is the result of Quinn Ewers of Texas getting injured and having his odds taken off of FanDuel. He also leapfrogged Georgia quarterback Carson Beck after the Bulldogs struggled. Iamaleava is tied with Oregon's Dillon Gabriel at +900. Cameron Ward at Miami is the favorite at +480 with Jalen Milroe of Alabama and Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss both at +600 right behind him. Squirrel White is also on the list. He is at +30000. Surprisingly, Dylan Sampson remains off the board despite already having punched in nine touchdowns this season.

National Title Odds

Vegas currently lists Tennessee as seventh-best odds to win the national championship. The Vols are at +1400 which is the fifth best in the SEC on FanDuel. In first is Georgia. The Bulldogs are at +350 despite a weak showing on Saturday. Behind them are Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, Oregon and Ole Miss in that order.

Vols at Oklahoma Odds