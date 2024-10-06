Vegas: Tennessee football odds tumble after upset loss to Arkansas

Oct 5, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 19-14. (Photo by Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images)

As Tennessee took its first loss of the season to Arkansas, the Vols' betting odds also took a bit of a fall in multiple categories. Here are where the odds have been shifted to heading into Florida week. All odds via FanDuel.com

Tennessee not as big, but still substantial favorites vs. Florida

Ahead of the loss to the Razorbacks, Tennessee was listed as near three-touchdown favorites for the ensuing home game against Florida. After the Gators handled Central Florida and the Vols fell on the road, the line has been shifted but still remains heavily in the favor of Tennessee. On Sunday, the Vols are listed as 16.5-point favorites against Florida. Tennessee also sits at -820 on the money line to win outright. The over/under for the game is 54.5 total points scored.

Vols slide as title contenders

Before the trip to Fayetteville, Tennessee was given +1000 odds to win the National Championship which was the sixth best in the country. After the loss, the Vols have slid to +2000 which are the tied for the eighth best odds in the country. Tennessee is tied with Miami in this spot. Other teams ahead of the Vols for the national title race are Ohio State, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Ole Miss and Penn State in that order. For the SEC crown, Tennessee is in sixth place. The Vols have +1800 odds to win the conference which is behind Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and Ole Miss in that order.

Nico Iamaleava begins to bow out of Heisman race