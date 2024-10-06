Vegas: Tennessee football odds tumble after upset loss to Arkansas

As Tennessee took its first loss of the season to Arkansas, the Vols' betting odds also took a bit of a fall in multiple categories.
Here are where the odds have been shifted to heading into Florida week.
All odds via FanDuel.com
Tennessee not as big, but still substantial favorites vs. Florida
Ahead of the loss to the Razorbacks, Tennessee was listed as near three-touchdown favorites for the ensuing home game against Florida.
After the Gators handled Central Florida and the Vols fell on the road, the line has been shifted but still remains heavily in the favor of Tennessee.
On Sunday, the Vols are listed as 16.5-point favorites against Florida. Tennessee also sits at -820 on the money line to win outright.
The over/under for the game is 54.5 total points scored.
Vols slide as title contenders
Before the trip to Fayetteville, Tennessee was given +1000 odds to win the National Championship which was the sixth best in the country.
After the loss, the Vols have slid to +2000 which are the tied for the eighth best odds in the country. Tennessee is tied with Miami in this spot.
Where Tennessee stands in latest AP Top 25
Other teams ahead of the Vols for the national title race are Ohio State, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Ole Miss and Penn State in that order.
For the SEC crown, Tennessee is in sixth place. The Vols have +1800 odds to win the conference which is behind Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and Ole Miss in that order.
Nico Iamaleava begins to bow out of Heisman race
After a dynamic start to the season, Nico Iamaleava firmly inserted himself as one of the favorites to win the Heisman trophy. After not filling up the stat sheet in back-to-back SEC games, he is beginning to fall out of contention according to Vegas.
Headed into the game, Iamaleava had +1600 odds to win the award which was tied for fifth-best in the country. Now, it is at +3300 which is tied for the 10th best. He is tied with Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State.
Emerging in first place is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty who takes Alabama's Jalen Milroe's spot after the Tide lost to Vanderbilt. Behind Jeanty and ahead of Iamaleava are Travis Hunter, Cameron Ward, Milroe, Cade Klubnik, Dillon Gabriel, Carson Beck, Jaxson Dart and Quinn Ewers.
Vols wide receiver Squirrel White is also no longer listed under Heisman trophy odds after sitting at +50000 last week.
