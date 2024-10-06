Where Tennessee stands in latest AP Top 25

On a Saturday headlined by major upsets, Tennessee was unable to escape the trend.

The Vols, in their second-straight SEC road game, were toppled by unranked Arkansas, 19-14 after giving up a lead in the final minute in Fayetteville.

Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC), seemingly bound for a jump in the polls after previously top-ranked Alabama lost at Vanderbilt, dropped in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday, falling four spots to No. 8.

It is the first time that the Vols moved down in the rankings this season.

Elsewhere in the league, Texas, which was idle Saturday before its annual clash with Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry in Dallas next week, reclaimed the No. 1 spot, while Georgia stayed No. 5 after bouncing back with a 31-13 win over Auburn.

Alabama, coming off of a monumental upset loss, fell to No. 7. Ole Miss and Texas A&M made jumps after dominating wins to No. 9 and No. 15, respectively.

Oklahoma moved up to No. 18 during its bye week and Missouri, after a 41-7 loss to Texas A&M, fell out of the top 10 to No. 21.

Tennessee, still in the College Football Playoff picture but with a slimmer margin for error going forward, returns to Neyland Stadium for the first time in nearly a month to open a four-game home-stand against Florida (3-2, 1-1) next Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The Vols are looking to flip the script in a series largely dominated by the Gators over the last 25 years.

Tennessee won its last meeting against Florida in Knoxville in 2022 but lost the most recent game in the series in Gainesville last season.

The Gators coming off of a 24-13 win over Central Florida.

Tennessee was tabbed an early favorite last week by as much as 20 points. The Vols opened up as a 16.5-point favorite on Sunday with an over/under set at 54.5.