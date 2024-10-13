Vegas: Tennessee football opens as narrow underdog to Alabama

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) fights for extra yardage during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tennessee football is coming off a win over Florida in overtime in ugly fashion. Now, Vegas has updated odds across college football, including the Vols' upcoming game against Alabama. Here's where the new betting odds stand on FanDuel. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee slight underdog vs. Alabama

With both teams surviving upset bids at home a week after being upset on the road, Tennessee and Alabama are now set to meet for a critical matchup in Knoxville. Heading into the week, Vegas has set the line at 2.5 points in the favor of the visiting Tide. This puts the Vols at +108 on the money line, as well. The over/under point total for the game is 55.5. On Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET on FanDuel, the money is coming in nearly even on both the spread and money line. 51% of money is on Tennessee to cover and 52% is on it to win outright.

National title odds don't move

Heading into the game against Florida, Tennessee was the eighth favorite to win the championship at +2000. Now, the Vols remain at +2000 and tied for eighth Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, Penn State and Clemson are ahead of Tennessee. The Vols are still tied with Miami. For the SEC crown, Tennessee is now at +2000, as well. Heading into last week, the Vols were +1800. This is the sixth-best odds behind Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU.

Tennessee near coin flip to make playoffs

Halfway through the season, Tennessee has suffered just one loss. This leaves the Vols as a borderline playoff contender to make the newly expanded dance. Tennessee is given a +105 chance to make the College Football Playoffs which is just shy of a true coin flip. This does have the odds stronger that the Vols will not make the playoffs, though. These odds are the 11th-best to make the field in the country and fourth in the conference.



Nico Iamaleava practically out of Heisman race