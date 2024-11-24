Vegas: Tennessee football opens as over 10-point favorites at Vanderbilt

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) pulls back for the throw during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo by Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

With one game left, the playoff picture is becoming clearer across college football. This includes Tennessee who is likely one win away from clinching its spot in the field. Here are the updated betting odds according to FanDuel. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee big road favorites vs. Vanderbilt

With the season on the line, Tennessee is headed to Nashville to face Vanderbilt. Vegas seemingly has a lot of faith the Vols will come through. The line opened on Sunday with Tennessee as 10.5-point favorites. The Vols sit at -410 on the moneyline, as well. The over-under point-total for the game is at 47.5 combined points scored. As of noon ET on Sunday, the money is coming in on the Commodores. 81% of the money and 62% of the bets have been placed on Vanderbilt covering the spread.

Vols in mix atop National Championship odds