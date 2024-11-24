Vegas: Tennessee football opens as over 10-point favorites at Vanderbilt

With one game left, the playoff picture is becoming clearer across college football.
This includes Tennessee who is likely one win away from clinching its spot in the field.
Here are the updated betting odds according to FanDuel.
Tennessee big road favorites vs. Vanderbilt
With the season on the line, Tennessee is headed to Nashville to face Vanderbilt. Vegas seemingly has a lot of faith the Vols will come through.
The line opened on Sunday with Tennessee as 10.5-point favorites. The Vols sit at -410 on the moneyline, as well.
The over-under point-total for the game is at 47.5 combined points scored.
As of noon ET on Sunday, the money is coming in on the Commodores. 81% of the money and 62% of the bets have been placed on Vanderbilt covering the spread.
Vols in mix atop National Championship odds
With a handful of teams likely dropping out of the playoff picture and falling past Tennessee, the Vols' championship odds are in a good spot.
Tennessee currently has the seventh-best odds to hoist the National Championship trophy at +2100.
The Vols are behind Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Notre Dame and Penn State. This gives Tennessee the third-best odds to win the title.
