Vegas: Tennessee football over 10-point underdogs to Georgia

After Tennessee's win over Mississippi State, Vegas has adjusted odds related to the Vols.
Here's where they sit on FanDuel.
Vols big dogs on the road
Next week, Tennessee will hit the road to play Georgia. Despite the Vols coming off a win and the Bulldogs getting beat handily by Ole Miss, the odds still sit heavily in Georgia's favor.
The opening odds list the Bulldogs as 10.5-point favorites for the game.
Tennessee sits +280 on the money line with Georgia at -360. The over-under point total is at 49.5 combined points.
Tennessee drops in National Title odds
Despite being one of the final teams remaining with none or one losses, Tennessee has dropped in odds to win the National Championship.
The Vols were tied for sixth heading into the week but now sit as ninth in the country at +2500 tied with Indiana.
Tennessee trails Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and Penn State.
No Vols in the Heisman race
Last week, both Nico Iamaleava and Dylan Sampson were listed with odds in the Heisman race.
This week, both are off the list. Just 20 players remain and none are from Tennessee.
