Vegas: Tennessee near touchdown underdogs to Ohio State in CFP opener

The College Football Playoffs are set. With Tennessee grabbing the 9-seed to face 8-seed Ohio State, Vegas has already set odds on the matchup and more. Here's where the Vols stand according to FanDuel. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee at Ohio State

With Tennessee on the road, Vegas doesn't have much faith. The Vols open as almost touchdown underdogs at +6.5 against Ohio State. Tennessee sits at +198 on the money line while the Buckeyes are -245. The over-under point total is at 47.5 combined points. Just minutes after the lines were revealed (12:45 p.m. ET), the majority money is being placed on the Vols. FanDuel has 79% of the money and 87% of the bets placed on Tennessee to cover the spread.

