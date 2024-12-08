Vegas: Tennessee near touchdown underdogs to Ohio State in CFP opener

The College Football Playoffs are set.
With Tennessee grabbing the 9-seed to face 8-seed Ohio State, Vegas has already set odds on the matchup and more.
Here's where the Vols stand according to FanDuel.
Tennessee at Ohio State
With Tennessee on the road, Vegas doesn't have much faith. The Vols open as almost touchdown underdogs at +6.5 against Ohio State.
Tennessee sits at +198 on the money line while the Buckeyes are -245.
The over-under point total is at 47.5 combined points.
Just minutes after the lines were revealed (12:45 p.m. ET), the majority money is being placed on the Vols. FanDuel has 79% of the money and 87% of the bets placed on Tennessee to cover the spread.
National Title odds
Despite being the 9-seed, Tennessee has the seventh-best odds to win the title. The Vols come in at +2500 to win the whole thing.
This sits behind Oregon, Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, Penn State and Notre Dame. Behind Tennessee is SMU, Arizona State, Clemson, Indiana and Boise State.
