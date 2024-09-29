Vegas: Vols heavy favorites vs. Arkansas, Iamaleava's Heisman odds drop
Despite being off this weekend, Tennessee's odds for its upcoming game against Arkansas, Heisman Trophy odds and National Championship odds.
Here's where they sit after the Vols' 4-0 start.
All odds via FanDuel.com
Tennessee vs. Arkansas odds
Last week, Tennessee opened as 11-point favorites for its road trip to Arkansas. After the Razorbacks fell to Texas A&M over the weekend at a neutral site, the line has been bumped to -13.5 in the favor of the Vols.
Tennessee also sits at -490 on the money line. The over/under is at 58.5 for total points scored.
The Vols are currently 4-0 against the spread as favorites in every game to this point.
Heisman odds
After a dominant performance against Georgia, Jalen Milroe has took a demanding lead in the Heisman odds. The Alabama quarterback is at +200 as the heavy favorite.
This has played a part in Nico Iamaleava falling down the list despite not playing this week. He went from +1000 and with the fourth-best odds to a three-way tie for the fifth-best odds at +1600.
Miami's Cameron Ward is second with +650. Colorado's Travis Hunter has entered the mix for third with +750. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is now in fourth at +1000. Iamaleava is tied with Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart in fifth.
Vols receiver Squirrel White remains on the list at +50000, as well.
National Title odds
Tennessee's odds to win the national championship have become even shorter after the bye week. It went from +1200 to +1000 after the eventful weekend of football.
This puts the Vols in sixth place for the best odds to win the title. This is behind Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Georgia and Oregon. Miami, Penn State and Ole Miss are directly behind Tennessee.
