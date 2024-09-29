Despite being off this weekend, Tennessee's odds for its upcoming game against Arkansas, Heisman Trophy odds and National Championship odds. Here's where they sit after the Vols' 4-0 start. All odds via FanDuel.com TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee vs. Arkansas odds

Last week, Tennessee opened as 11-point favorites for its road trip to Arkansas. After the Razorbacks fell to Texas A&M over the weekend at a neutral site, the line has been bumped to -13.5 in the favor of the Vols. Tennessee also sits at -490 on the money line. The over/under is at 58.5 for total points scored. The Vols are currently 4-0 against the spread as favorites in every game to this point.

Heisman odds

After a dominant performance against Georgia, Jalen Milroe has took a demanding lead in the Heisman odds. The Alabama quarterback is at +200 as the heavy favorite. This has played a part in Nico Iamaleava falling down the list despite not playing this week. He went from +1000 and with the fourth-best odds to a three-way tie for the fifth-best odds at +1600. Miami's Cameron Ward is second with +650. Colorado's Travis Hunter has entered the mix for third with +750. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is now in fourth at +1000. Iamaleava is tied with Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart in fifth. Vols receiver Squirrel White remains on the list at +50000, as well.

National Title odds