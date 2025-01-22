Vegas: Way-too-early Tennessee football odds for 2025

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) walks off the field after the win over Kentucky after an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo by Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The 2024-25 college football season is in the books with Ohio State winning the national title on Monday night. Sportsbooks have responded by turning the page and creating betting odds for next season. Here's how they relate to Tennessee football. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM All odds are according to FanDuel.

Nico Iamaleava near top of Heisman list

After a productive redshirt freshman year, Nico Iamaleava returns for his second year as the Vols' starting quarterback. Vegas has responded by naming him with the third-best odds to win the prestigious award. Iamaleava currently sits at +1200 which is tied with Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. The pair of players above him are LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Texas quarterback Arch Manning. Directly behind Iamaleava is South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin. Their odds sit at +1800.

Vols favorites to open 2025 with a win

Tennessee will get its season started with a neutral site clash against Syracuse in Atlanta. The game is set for Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. ET. The Vols open the game as 13.5-point favorites. Tennessee is also -480 on the money line. The over/under point total is set for 55.5 combined points.

Tennessee in the mix for the national title

After coming up short in the first round of the College Football Playoffs, Tennessee is once again in the mix to win the title. The Vols have the eighth-best odds to win the title tied with Clemson at +1800. Ahead of Tennessee are Ohio State at +450, Texas at +650, Oregon at +650, Georgia at +700, Penn State at +850, Notre Dame at +1200 and Alabama at +1600.



Vols projected to finish with nine wins