Even though he’s not an on the field coach, quality control assistant Joe Osovet has been the early lead recruiter on the signal caller who played in Buffalo before transferring to the Bullis School in Maryland last season.

“It was a good day,” Veilleux said. “I really just took the day to spend time with coaches and see what I hadn’t seen yet. Most of the stuff they went through today I had already seen and heard. Coach Osovet really took me on a separate deal and showed us what we wanted to see. So it was good.”

Four star class of 2021 quarterback Christian Veilleux has seen the Vols multiple times. Yet, every trip he says is different and his trip Saturday to Rocky Top was another good visit.

“Just from day one, he’s the guy who has called me the most and checked up on me,” Veilleux said of Osovet. “We have built and amazing relationship. I just like that he’s straight up and honest. He’s always cracking jokes. He know me and my dad pretty well. We just have a great rapport and relationship with him. I geniunely like the guy a lot.”





Veilleux also thinks highly of both quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.





“I have history with coach Weinke,” Veilleux said. “Back home a quarterback that came from where I am from and that I know pretty well went to IMG Academy when coach Weinke was there. So I have background information on him. That’s what really excites me about him. I have had people be coached by him that I know. He’s a great dude. Every time I go down there he’s really welcoming and straight up. He’s just a great guy to be around. I can tell he knows his stuff.





“The experience coach Chaney has with quarterbacks and quarterback development. I think his offense is suited for that with the pro aspects of his offense and the spread aspects. Just the passing attack he has, I think is good for quarterbacks. It’s really quarterback friendly. It’s something I could see myself in and something that I want. I really love the offense.”





The 6-4, 195 pound signal caller is spending Sunday and Monday at Duke and Clemson. He also has Penn State, West Virginia and Kentucky near the top of his list. A list that also definitely includes the Vols.





“Absolutely, every since day one when they offered me I really thought highly of them,” Veilleux said of the Vols. “Every time I come back the feeling always gets better about the school, the coaching staff there and the people around the program. They are definitely high on my mind with a few other schools. It’s definitely a program I could see myself at.”





Even though he’s narrowed his list some, Veilleux said he’s still open to anyone that calls. But the window for that opening might be small as he would like end his recruitment fairly soon.





“I don’t have a timetable yet. I feel like when I personally know where I want to go I will make the decision. I just want to make the right decision for me and my family. I hope to make a decision before the summer,” Veilleux offered. “That’s not set in stone, but hopefully I will have a decision by then. I think with the way things are going right now, I will have my mind made up. I guess it could go into summer or into the season. You never know, but my goal is to commit before the summer or early summer.”





And before that decision could the Vols get him on campus again? Veilleux thinks that’s likely.





“I’m not sure yet if I will be able to come to spring practice, but I believe a future trip to Tennessee will be in store.”



