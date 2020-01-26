Jeremiah Williams was among the highest-rated prospects to visit Tennessee on Saturday for the Vols’ second Junior Day of January, as the 4-star linebacker from Birmingham (Ala.) opted to get another look at Tennessee rather than checkout Auburn.



“I enjoyed the family atmosphere. All the coaches showed mad love. It was a great feeling. I never felt like this about a college before,” Williams said.

Williams is ranked as the No. 212 prospect in the 2021 class — an explosive, hybrid athletic linebacker with more than 20 offers. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Ramsay standout plays both inside and on the edge for the Rams, with Williams noting that the Vols “really like my versatility.”

“I can rush the passer. I can play the MIKE. I can play the WILL. I can play SAM or JACK. They can bounce me around. That makes myself more valuable,” he said. “I could be a valuable asset to the team.”

Williams spent time in the film room with linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer on Saturday. He also spent time in head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s office and got a tour of the facilities, dorms and academic buildings. After attending a game in the fall, Williams liked the longer look this weekend.

“It was great,” he said of the visit. “Every coach is going to tell you how they like you. How they feel. But with Tennessee, you really feel it.”

The Vols are among a litany of schools in the mix for Williams, joining Auburn, Alabama and others. The 2021 linebacker said he hears the most from UT and AU, as well as Florida, Oregon State, LSU, Duke, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Penn State.

“I plan on going to Kentucky next week,” he said. Then (Once the dead period ends) in the spring, I’m going to checkout Florida and some others schools.”

Asked if a return trip to Tennessee is in the books?

“Most definitely,” Williams said.