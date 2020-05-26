Gainesville, Georgia has produced a lot of college football players over the last few years and 2021 will be no different as 6-1, 190 pound athlete Christian Charles has gotten plenty of attention the last few months.

“I have over 20 offers now,” Charles said. “A lot of coaches have been watching my tape. I was hoping to have a big summer with camps and stuff, but it has all started for me this spring with coaches watching more tape.

“The tape shows that I have a lot of versatility, awareness, change of direction to go with my size and length.”

As an 8th grader, Charles was a quarterback. His 9th grade year he played receiver till the last four games of the year where he moved back to quarterback to stay.

Of the 20 offers, Charles said about half of them are to play quarterback and about half the schools are recruiting him as an athlete.

On April 23rd, Tennessee offered Charles as an athlete.

“Coach Pruitt says he sees a lot of potential in me as a defensive back,” Charles said. “He believes I can be a high level defensive back at the college level. I know a little about Tennessee and am learning more and more. I love coach Pruitt and coach Ansley. I have had a couple of zoom calls with their academic people as well.”

In addition to talking to Tennessee a lot, Charles has been talking to Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Indiana and others.

“Getting a good education is a priority,” sad Charles who wants to major in sports medicine with a focus on kinesiology. “Then I want to find the place that puts me in the best position to be successful on and off the field. The lore of playing in the SEC is appealing, but honestly it’s all about the fit. I want to play at the next level and if I’m good enough than they will find you where ever you are playing.”

Charles plans on taking visits in the fall and is in now rush to make a decision. He will sign in December and could be a mid-term enroll if he wants.

As for now, Charles is business preparing to return to workouts and with recruiting which has now included his biggest influence, his mom June Beharry.

“At the end of the day this is my decision but my mom and my high school coach are big influences on me. At first it was just me getting all the calls. Now coaches are calling my mom recruiting her too. She is a great mom who has prepared me for everything and she will help me navigate things to help me with my college choice,” Charles offered.