Vescovi provides a spark, but Vols can't top Tigers
Vol fans got their first tantalizing look at newcomer Santiago Vescovi this afternoon but his debut didn’t coincide with a win as Tennessee (8-5, 0-1) dropped its SEC opener 78-64 to LSU (9-4, 1-0)...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news