Still the same low key and laid back kid that arrived in Knoxville just three years ago, Ohio native Nathan Niehaus barely weighed north of 250 pounds when he arrived on Rocky Top.

He really didn't understand the full concept of playing the offensive line, but after a solid 2018 campaign, he's prepared for more of a workload.

"I came in and had never been in a two-point stance in my life and had never taken a pass set," Niehaus said. "Now I feel like I've made the right strides to be a better player. I think coach (Will) Friend has done well with developing everyone including myself. I think that competition has helped my game as well."

Niehaus looked destined to be a non-contributor at Tennessee. Not because of ability, but due to health. He battled concussion issues and other nagging injuries in the two seasons before Jeremy Pruitt arrived.

He had also dropped some weight with the thought of switching positions, but that's when a talk with Pruitt and Will Friend turned his outlook around. Back came the weight and Niehaus started to feel like his old self again.

"It was hard," Niehaus said. "It definitely took a mental and physical toll on me, but with the help of coach (Craig Fitzgerald) and our nutritionist Rachel, they definitely got me developed and put on the extra weight. I think I still have the same athletic ability, but a better knowledge and strength. Now I feel like I can contribute a lot better."

When Tennessee's best offensive lineman Trey Smith had to exit the game in the season opener last year, it wasn't Drew Richmond sliding back to left tackle or Marcus Tatum, who had experience at the position entering the game. It was Niehaus, who played just a series but showed that he could hold and the precious snaps did wonders for his confidence.

"It was great to get the butterfly out of my stomach," Niehaus said. "Once I got out there and got a couple of plays out and then got out felt good. A couple of weeks later, I was starting and everything with the unit as a whole, I felt better connected with the guys."

Niehaus played in 10 games last season and started six. He's been itching for spring practice since last season ended. He sees the strides that this line has made and he's hoping to see continued growth over the next few weeks.

"I think as a whole, we have all gotten better," Niehaus said. "It's the same guys as last year and we have all talent steps. We just have to continue to improve this spring and I think we are taking steps thus far."