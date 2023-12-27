In the Citrus Bowl, Tennessee will boast a roster full of young and inexperienced players.

Due to opt-outs and outgoing transfers, positions all over the field will be manned by players who began the season in reserve roles.

Now, its time for them to step up and earn the starting spot for next season, though.

“That’s the nature of bowl season now is that a lot of young guys that have played throughout the course of the season, not necessarily in the roles that they’re going to have an opportunity to play in during the bowl game itself," said Vols coach Josh Heupel. "And so young guys have got to step up and go take advantage of that opportunity. You can look back at the last couple of years and you can see the young guys that have stepped up in those roles when given the opportunity."

One of these positions is quarterback. Joe Milton III has decided he will not play in the game leaving the opportunity for freshman Nico Iamaleava to take over the offense.

Heading into bowl preparation, it wasn't clear who would play. However, once Milton decided he would sit out, he turned his attention to helping Iamaleava.

Now, the senior is in Orlando to assist Iamaleava in the transition.

“Joe’s been with us throughout bowl preparation," said Heupel. "Just as he was going through his process of how he was going to handle things at the end. Guys are excited to get an opportunity to play with Nico. They appreciate Joe, obviously, for everything that he’s done. He has been a great teammate to everybody inside of that locker room. He’s been a great teammate to Nico, as well. He’s been a part of the preparation. He’ll be with us all week long and continue to help us in that way.”

Next to Iamaleava in the backfield will be more youth. Dylan Sampson will start at running back, but freshmen Cameron Seldon and Khalifa Keith are the first two off the bench.

While both haven't played many offensive snaps this year, they've learned from veterans Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small all season and have gotten their fair share of snaps in practice.

“The way that we practice, (Seldon) gets a lot of reps during the course of a normal game week," said Heupel. "He’s continued to grow, understanding our schemes vs. what we’re seeing front wise, how to press his aiming points, deliver double teams. He’s dynamic. He is strong, he’s physical. Excited to see him play, but see Khalifa play, as well.”

On the other side of the ball, transfers have decimated the secondary. The only remaining starters are Gabe Jeudy-Lally and Jaylen McCollough. At the other three spots, it'll be mostly young players coming in and stepping up.

This will work as a sort of try-out for some of these players. This is their chance to show they deserve to stay in the role next year, as well.

“It’s an opportunity for young guys to step into the roles that they want," said Heupel. "They got to go take it. They’ve been really good in our bowl preparation. They’ve gotten a bunch of work as we started after the regular season ended, those guys have been in the fold the entire time. Excited to go see those guys play.”

Additional young players will be expected to contribute at other positions, as well. There may be growing pains against a tough Iowa defense, but the Vols will get a good look into their future on Monday.