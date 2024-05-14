Former Tennessee football kicker Chase McGrath and Tennessee Titans All-Pro punter Ryan Stonehouse are teaming up to host a camp for ages 10+ in Nashville. On June 15 at Lipscomb Academy, there will be a myriad of unique aspects for players to take advantage of with the pair of accomplished special teamers. ***MORE DETAILS/SIGN UP***

Camp opportunities

Advertisement

- Individualized film breakdown - NFL/college game film study - Competition and camp champions - On-field instruction and drill work - Recruiting seminar with QnA - Meet and greet after camp

McGrath and Stonehouse met with VolReport to preview the camp. Here's what they had to say:

On helping kids through the recruiting process

Stonehouse: "I think the recruiting thing is going to be fantastic. Chase and I have been through our own each individual experiences. Whether that's getting a scholarship, whether that's walking on. Going to a school out of state. I could talk forever about our experiences but what I think makes our camp a little bit different with that kind of stuff is we kind of get to offer that perspective and have an open conversation about the pressure. What it means to be able to go to a camp, what camps you should go to to compete at, are there some camps maybe you should avoid. I think that's one thing, a lot of times, parents get caught up in sending their kids to too many of these college camps. And there's nothing wrong with going and trying to find all these schools but if you can narrow it down to lets say four schools that you're really interested in in going to. One of the things I love, there's a quote that I love, Jamie Kohl who runs Kohl's kicking, he always says and it stuck with me forever, 'If you're good enough long enough, somebody is going to find you.' I can't say that enough throughout my recruiting journey. I was just trying to be good enough long enough. When I went to Colorado State, it helped me so much, but I think that's what our camp can offer is that perspective for parents. Kind of manage some of those campers expectations for recruiting and what realistic avenues they have. Maybe they don't go D1. Maybe they go JuCo then D1. There's just so many different routes and so many different things. I think that's a great part of the camp." McGrath: "Just really in terms of the whole recruiting thing, really wanted to hit on that just like Stonehouse said. I walked on to USC, so I had to walk on to scholarship experience. Stonehouse came out of high school as a scholarship guy. We have that angle. In terms of injury, I got injured in college and ended up having to transfer. What are things to look forward to down the road. Also how to look at a roster. There's a lot of times where a lot of schools may not be taking a kicker or punter in that class, knowing how to understand how to size it up and what schools to go after and make sure you attend those camps. And how to navigate the whole recruiting process, I feel like we have a unique perspective and went through it ourselves. And 90% of experiences you as a kicker or punter who want to make that next level will eventually go through, me and Stonehouse have experienced most of that."

On breaking down film with campers

Stonehouse: "Having a perspective from both a kicker like Chase and a punter like me, I think you get both of those things. A lot of high school kids are undecided about what they want to specialize in going to college. A lot of them do both. Having that perspective of breaking down each of the kids' film individually for them, showing them, 'Hey, this is what we look for and its probably very similar to what college coaches look for.' I think that's a value that we bring to that being able to say, 'Hey, this is what comes from being in the NFL, this is what guys look for and this is what we want to try to emulate. Here's some role models to look at.' Like I said, you can kind of learn a lot from that just having different perspectives from different people. I always tell kids, take it with a grain of salt. You don't have to take all of our advice and say oh I got to mimic Ryan's game or Chase's game, but if you can take one thing from what I said and apply it to your game, you're probably going to be better in the long run. That's what I would do with a lot of guys. I emulated my game with Marquette King and when he was in the league, I was in high school. Did I take everything from Marquette? No, but I did take certain things and I tried to replicate it and I always tell people I think that helped me in the long run." McGrath: "One thing that me and Stonehouse really wanted to focus on, we're looking at camps and felt like where we could differentiate our camp and our offering to really help as many kids as we can was the film aspect. Not only what Stonehouse was talking about reviewing high level athletes and kickers and punters and what they look like in their film and certain technical aspects that they may be using to help them achieve their success, but we also really wanted to review the kids' film. And try to critique their film cause a lot of camps you go to for kicking and punting not too many of them will sit down with you and review your film. And me and Stonehouse really wanted to focus on that and every single camper that comes, we'll sit down with them and me and Stonehouse will break down their film and get it back to them and critique them on points where we think they can improve and use our eyes and what we have seen over our combined, what, 20 something years of kicking and punting together. Trying to help coach these kids on a very technical aspect, as well."

On what they look forward to on the field