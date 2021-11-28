VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the 12th week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 5 tackles including 2 for loss in the Eagles 13-7 loss to the Giants
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints —Callaway had 2 catches for 24 yards in the Saints 31-6 loss to the Bills
Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman blocked a punt and scored a touchdown in the Dolphins 33-10 win over the Panthers
Dustin Colquitt, p, Atlanta Falcons — Colquitt was placed on the COVID list this week.
Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans fell to the Patriots 36-13
Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve
Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had two tackles in the Browns 16-10 loss to the Ravens
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings had 2 catches for 24 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers 34-26 win over the Vikings
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson is out for the year with a bicep injury
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a rush or a reception in the Patriots 36-13 win over the Titans
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara was out with a knee injury
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly was re-signed to the Browns practice squad.
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley had 4 tackles in the 49ers 34-26 win over the Vikings
Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy had 4 punts for an average of 40.5 yards a punt in the Dolphins 33-10 win over the Panthers.
Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers — Palmer had 2 catches for 25 yards in the Chargers 28-13 loss to the Broncos
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 16 carries for 108 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 catches for 27 yards in the Falcons 21-14 win over the Jaguars.
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —Phillips had 3 tackles in the Jets 21-14 win over the Texans
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 5 tackles in the Lions 16-14 loss to the Bears
Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs —The Chiefs had a bye
Luke Stocker, te, Minnesota Vikings — Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Vikings 34-26 loss to the 49ers.
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 4 tackles in the Steelers 41-10 loss to the Bengals
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks —The Seahawks play Washington Monday night
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —Tuttle had two tackles in the Saints 31-6 loss to the Bills
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers was inactive on Sunday
Nigel Warrior, db, Seattle Seahawks — Warrior is on the practice squad
Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad