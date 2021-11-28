How did the former Vols fare in the 12th week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 5 tackles including 2 for loss in the Eagles 13-7 loss to the Giants

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints —Callaway had 2 catches for 24 yards in the Saints 31-6 loss to the Bills

Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman blocked a punt and scored a touchdown in the Dolphins 33-10 win over the Panthers

Dustin Colquitt, p, Atlanta Falcons — Colquitt was placed on the COVID list this week.

Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans fell to the Patriots 36-13

Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve

Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had two tackles in the Browns 16-10 loss to the Ravens

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings had 2 catches for 24 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers 34-26 win over the Vikings

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson is out for the year with a bicep injury

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a rush or a reception in the Patriots 36-13 win over the Titans

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara was out with a knee injury

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly was re-signed to the Browns practice squad.

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley had 4 tackles in the 49ers 34-26 win over the Vikings

Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy had 4 punts for an average of 40.5 yards a punt in the Dolphins 33-10 win over the Panthers.

Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers — Palmer had 2 catches for 25 yards in the Chargers 28-13 loss to the Broncos

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 16 carries for 108 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 catches for 27 yards in the Falcons 21-14 win over the Jaguars.

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —Phillips had 3 tackles in the Jets 21-14 win over the Texans

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 5 tackles in the Lions 16-14 loss to the Bears

Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs —The Chiefs had a bye

Luke Stocker, te, Minnesota Vikings — Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Vikings 34-26 loss to the 49ers.

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 4 tackles in the Steelers 41-10 loss to the Bengals

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks —The Seahawks play Washington Monday night

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —Tuttle had two tackles in the Saints 31-6 loss to the Bills

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers was inactive on Sunday

Nigel Warrior, db, Seattle Seahawks — Warrior is on the practice squad

Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad