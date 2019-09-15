How did the former Vols fare in week two of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Two tackles including a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries in the Eagles 24-20 loss to the Falcons.

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears — Bray didn’t play in the Bears 16-14 win over the Broncos

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman didn’t record a tackle in the Lions 13-10 win over the Chargers.

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Six punts for an average of 44 yards a punt in the Vikings 21-16 loss to the Packers

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Five punts for an average of 39.2 yards a punt in the Chiefs 28-10 win over the Raiders.

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – Cox and the Ravens beat the Cardinals 23-17

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve

Trevor Daniel, p, Houston Texans – Seven punts for an average fo 43.9 yards a punt in the Texans 13-12 win over the Jaguars.

Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs didn’t play in the Jaguars 13-12 loss to the Texans

Alex Elllis, te, Philadephia Eagles – Ellis is on the Eagles practice squad

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – Foster and the Steelers fell to the Seahawks 28-26.

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Jaguars 13-12

Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Gaulden was in active in the Panthers 20-14 loss to Tampa Bay

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson is out with a foot injury

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James is out with a knee injury

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson didn’t have a tackle in the Broncos 16-14 loss to the Bears.

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on the practice squad

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Thirteen carries for 45 yards, one reception for 15 yards in the Saints 27-9 loss to the Rams

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – Two tackles in the Steelers 28-26 loss to the Seahawks

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley had a tackle in the 49ers 41-17 win over the Bengals.

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Five punts for a 50.6 yard average and a tackle in the Panthers 20-14 loss to Tampa Bay.

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Two rushes for 50 yards and a special teams tackle in the Bears 16-14 win over the Broncos

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — The Jets play the Browns Monday night

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin didn’t record a tackle in the Lions 13-10 win over the Chargers

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – One catch for four years in the Falcons 24-20 win over the Eagles.

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Three tackles including a tackle for loss in the Steelers 28-26 loss to the Seahawks.

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —One tackle in the Saints 27-9 loss to the Rams.

Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys —Four catches for 25 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys 31-21 win over the Redskins