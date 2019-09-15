VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in week two of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Two tackles including a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries in the Eagles 24-20 loss to the Falcons.
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears — Bray didn’t play in the Bears 16-14 win over the Broncos
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman didn’t record a tackle in the Lions 13-10 win over the Chargers.
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Six punts for an average of 44 yards a punt in the Vikings 21-16 loss to the Packers
Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Five punts for an average of 39.2 yards a punt in the Chiefs 28-10 win over the Raiders.
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – Cox and the Ravens beat the Cardinals 23-17
Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve
Trevor Daniel, p, Houston Texans – Seven punts for an average fo 43.9 yards a punt in the Texans 13-12 win over the Jaguars.
Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs didn’t play in the Jaguars 13-12 loss to the Texans
Alex Elllis, te, Philadephia Eagles – Ellis is on the Eagles practice squad
Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – Foster and the Steelers fell to the Seahawks 28-26.
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Jaguars 13-12
Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Gaulden was in active in the Panthers 20-14 loss to Tampa Bay
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson is out with a foot injury
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James is out with a knee injury
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson didn’t have a tackle in the Broncos 16-14 loss to the Bears.
Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on the practice squad
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Thirteen carries for 45 yards, one reception for 15 yards in the Saints 27-9 loss to the Rams
John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – Two tackles in the Steelers 28-26 loss to the Seahawks
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley had a tackle in the 49ers 41-17 win over the Bengals.
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Five punts for a 50.6 yard average and a tackle in the Panthers 20-14 loss to Tampa Bay.
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Two rushes for 50 yards and a special teams tackle in the Bears 16-14 win over the Broncos
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — The Jets play the Browns Monday night
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin didn’t record a tackle in the Lions 13-10 win over the Chargers
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – One catch for four years in the Falcons 24-20 win over the Eagles.
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Three tackles including a tackle for loss in the Steelers 28-26 loss to the Seahawks.
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —One tackle in the Saints 27-9 loss to the Rams.
Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys —Four catches for 25 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys 31-21 win over the Redskins