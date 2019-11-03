How did the former Vols fare in week nine of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – One tackle in the Eagles 22-14 win over the Bears

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Six tackles in the Lions 31-24 loss to the Raiders

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Eight punts for a 44.1 yard average in the Vikings 26-23 loss to the Chiefs

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Five punts for a 50.2 yard average in the Chiefs 26-23 win over the Vikings

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Patriots 37-20

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs didn’t play in he Jaguars 26-3 loss to the Texans

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers beat the Colts 26-24

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Jaguars 26-3

Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Gaulden didn’t have a tackle in the Panthers 30-20 in over the Titans.

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson remains on injured reserve

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – The Broncos beat the Browns 24-19

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Thirteen tackles in the Broncos 24-19 win over the Browns

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on injured reserve

Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – The Saints had a bye

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers didn’t have a tackle in the Steelers 26-24 win over the Colts.

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Five tackles in the 49ers 28-25 win over the Cardinals

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Four punts for an average of 38.8 yards a punt in the Panthers 30-20 win over the Titans.

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – One catch for 5 yards, two kick returns for a 17 yard average plus a special teams tackle in the Bears 22-14 loss to the Eagles

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Three tackles in the Jets 26-18 loss to the Dolphins

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – One tackle in the Lions 31-24 loss to the Raiders

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – The Falcons had a bye

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – One tackle in the Steelers 26-24 win over the Colts.

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — The Saints had a bye

Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys —The Cowboys play the Giants Monday night