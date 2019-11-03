VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in week nine of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – One tackle in the Eagles 22-14 win over the Bears
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Six tackles in the Lions 31-24 loss to the Raiders
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Eight punts for a 44.1 yard average in the Vikings 26-23 loss to the Chiefs
Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Five punts for a 50.2 yard average in the Chiefs 26-23 win over the Vikings
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Patriots 37-20
Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs didn’t play in he Jaguars 26-3 loss to the Texans
Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers beat the Colts 26-24
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Jaguars 26-3
Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Gaulden didn’t have a tackle in the Panthers 30-20 in over the Titans.
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson remains on injured reserve
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – The Broncos beat the Browns 24-19
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Thirteen tackles in the Broncos 24-19 win over the Browns
Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on injured reserve
Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – The Saints had a bye
John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers didn’t have a tackle in the Steelers 26-24 win over the Colts.
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Five tackles in the 49ers 28-25 win over the Cardinals
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Four punts for an average of 38.8 yards a punt in the Panthers 30-20 win over the Titans.
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – One catch for 5 yards, two kick returns for a 17 yard average plus a special teams tackle in the Bears 22-14 loss to the Eagles
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Three tackles in the Jets 26-18 loss to the Dolphins
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – One tackle in the Lions 31-24 loss to the Raiders
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – The Falcons had a bye
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – One tackle in the Steelers 26-24 win over the Colts.
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — The Saints had a bye
Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys —The Cowboys play the Giants Monday night