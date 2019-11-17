VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in week 11 of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Two tackles including one for loss in the Eagles 17-10 loss to the Patriots
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Four tackles in the Lions 35-27 loss to the Cowboys
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Five punts for an average of 47 yards a punt in the Vikings 27-23 win over the Broncos
Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – The Chiefs play Monday night.
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens blew out the Texans 41-7
Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs didn’t play in the Jaguars 33-13 loss to the Colts
Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers fell to the Browns 21-7
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans were routed by the Ravens 41-7.
Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Gaulden didn’t have a tackle in the Panthers 29-3 loss to the Falcons
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson remains on injured reserve
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – The Broncos fell to the Vikings 27-23
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Four tackles and a fumble recovery in the Broncos 27-23 loss to the Vikings
Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on injured reserve
Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Thirteen carries for 75 yards, 10 catches for 47 yards in the Saints 34-17 win over Tampa Bay
John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – Two tackles in the Steelers 21-7 loss to the Browns
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Four tackles and a PBU in the 49ers 36-26 win over the Cardinals
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Four punts for a 46.8 yard average in the Panthers 29-3 loss to the Falcons
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Two kick returns for an average of 34.5 yards a return an done tackle on special teams in he Bears 17-7 loss to the Rams.
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Three tackles including a tackle for loss n the Jets 34-17 win over the Redskins
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – One tackle in the Lions 35-27 loss to the Cowboys
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 29-3 win over the Panthers.
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – One tackle in the Steelers 21-7 loss to the Browns
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —Tuttle didn’t have a tackle in the Saints 34-17 win over Tampa Bay
Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys — Five catches for 33 yards in the Cowboys 35-27 win over the Lions