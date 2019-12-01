How did the former Vols fare in week 13 of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Six tackles, a sack, 2 TFL’s, 4 qb hurries in the Eagles 37-31 loss to the Dolphins

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Five tackles and 3 PBU’s in the Lions 24-20 loss to the Bears.

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – The Vikings play Monday night

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Two punts for an average of 41.5 yards a punt in the Chiefs 40-9 win over the Raiders

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the 49ers 20-17

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs was inactive

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers beat the Browns 20-13

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Patriots 28-22

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson remains on injured reserve

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James was inactive

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Nine tackles including 2 TFL’s in the Broncos 23-20 win over the Chargers

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on injured reserve

Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Eleven carries for 61 yards, 4 catches for 23 yards in the Saints 26-18 win over the Falcons

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers didn’t have a tackle in the Steelers 20-13 win over the Browns

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Moseley didn’t record a tackle in the 49ers 20-17 loss to the Ravens

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Eight punts for an average of 42.3 yards a punt in the Panthers 29-21 loss to the Redskins

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Two kickoff returns for a 45 yard average in the Bears 24-20 win over the Lions

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —Phillips didn’t have a tackle in the Jets 22-6 loss to the Bengals

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin didn’t have a tackle in the Lions 24-20 loss to the Bears

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker was inactive

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had a sack in the Steelers 20-13 win over the Browns

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —One tackle, one interception and one big ole stiff arm in the Saints 26-18 win over the Falcons.

Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys —Six catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys 26-15 loss to the Bills