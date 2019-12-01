VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in week 13 of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Six tackles, a sack, 2 TFL’s, 4 qb hurries in the Eagles 37-31 loss to the Dolphins
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Five tackles and 3 PBU’s in the Lions 24-20 loss to the Bears.
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – The Vikings play Monday night
Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Two punts for an average of 41.5 yards a punt in the Chiefs 40-9 win over the Raiders
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the 49ers 20-17
Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs was inactive
Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers beat the Browns 20-13
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Patriots 28-22
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson remains on injured reserve
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James was inactive
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Nine tackles including 2 TFL’s in the Broncos 23-20 win over the Chargers
Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on injured reserve
Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Eleven carries for 61 yards, 4 catches for 23 yards in the Saints 26-18 win over the Falcons
John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers didn’t have a tackle in the Steelers 20-13 win over the Browns
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Moseley didn’t record a tackle in the 49ers 20-17 loss to the Ravens
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Eight punts for an average of 42.3 yards a punt in the Panthers 29-21 loss to the Redskins
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Two kickoff returns for a 45 yard average in the Bears 24-20 win over the Lions
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —Phillips didn’t have a tackle in the Jets 22-6 loss to the Bengals
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin didn’t have a tackle in the Lions 24-20 loss to the Bears
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker was inactive
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had a sack in the Steelers 20-13 win over the Browns
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —One tackle, one interception and one big ole stiff arm in the Saints 26-18 win over the Falcons.
Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys —Six catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys 26-15 loss to the Bills