VolQuest - VFL in the NFL report

VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the 10th week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Three tackles including a sack in the Eagles 27-17 loss to the Giants
Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears — The Bears play the Vikings Monday night
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints —Callaway had 2 fumble recoveries in the Saints 27-13 win over the 49ers
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman had 10 tackles including a TFL in the Lions 30-27 win over Washington
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – The Vikings play the Bears Monday night
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens fell to the Patriots 23-17
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs was inactive
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans fell to the Browns 10-7
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadelphia Eagles – Jackson was credited with a quarterback hurry in the Eagles 27-17 loss to the Giants.
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on IR
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos –.Johnson had 12 tackles in the Broncos 37-12 loss to the Raiders.
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson had two catches for 20 yards in the Patriots 23-17 win over the Ravens
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 8 rushes for 15 yards and two touchdowns, 7 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown in the Saints 27-13 win over the 49ers.
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad
Daniel McCullers, dt, Chicago Bears — The Bears play the Vikings Monday night
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – McKenzie had a tackle in the Bengals 36-10 loss to the Steelers
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets — Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley had one tackle in the 49ers 27-13 loss to the Saints.
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – The Bears play the Vikings Monday night
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin didn’t have a tackle in the Lions 30-27 win over Washington
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – The Falcons had a bye.
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 5 tackles including one for loss in the Steelers 36-10 win over the Bengals
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had two tackles in the Saints 27-13 win over the 49ers
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders — Vickers didn’t have a tackle in the Raiders 37-12 win over the Broncos
Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is on the Ravens practice squad
Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders —Witten didn’t have a catch in the Raiders 37-12 win over the Broncos