VolQuest - VFL in the NFL report

How did the former Vols fare in the 10th week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Three tackles including a sack in the Eagles 27-17 loss to the Giants

Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears — The Bears play the Vikings Monday night

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints —Callaway had 2 fumble recoveries in the Saints 27-13 win over the 49ers

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman had 10 tackles including a TFL in the Lions 30-27 win over Washington

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – The Vikings play the Bears Monday night

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens fell to the Patriots 23-17

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs was inactive

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans fell to the Browns 10-7

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadelphia Eagles – Jackson was credited with a quarterback hurry in the Eagles 27-17 loss to the Giants.

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on IR

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos –.Johnson had 12 tackles in the Broncos 37-12 loss to the Raiders.

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson had two catches for 20 yards in the Patriots 23-17 win over the Ravens

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 8 rushes for 15 yards and two touchdowns, 7 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown in the Saints 27-13 win over the 49ers.

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad

Daniel McCullers, dt, Chicago Bears — The Bears play the Vikings Monday night

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – McKenzie had a tackle in the Bengals 36-10 loss to the Steelers

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets — Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley had one tackle in the 49ers 27-13 loss to the Saints.

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – The Bears play the Vikings Monday night

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin didn’t have a tackle in the Lions 30-27 win over Washington

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – The Falcons had a bye.

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 5 tackles including one for loss in the Steelers 36-10 win over the Bengals

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had two tackles in the Saints 27-13 win over the 49ers

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders — Vickers didn’t have a tackle in the Raiders 37-12 win over the Broncos

Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is on the Ravens practice squad

Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders —Witten didn’t have a catch in the Raiders 37-12 win over the Broncos