VolQuest - VFL in the NFL report

VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the 14th week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 2 tackles in the Eagles 24-21 win over the Saints.
Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears — Bray didn’t play in the Bears 36-7 win over the Texans
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway didn’t have a catch in the Saints 24-21 loss to the Eagles
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman had 3 tackles including a TFL in the Lions 31-24 loss to the Packers
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Colquitt had two punts for an average of 38 yards a punt in the Vikings 26-14 loss to Tampa.
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens play the Browns Monday night
Trevor Daniel, p, Tennessee Titans — Daniel is on the Titans practice squad
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs was inactive
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans were beaten 36-7 by the Bears
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadelphia Eagles – Jackson had two tackles in the Eagles 24-21 win over the Saints.
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on IR
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 5 tackles in the Broncos 32-27 win over the Panthers.
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a rush or catch in the Patriots 24-3 loss to the Rams.
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 11 rushes for 50 yards and a touchdown and 7 catches for 44 yards in the Saints 24-21 loss to the Eagles
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad
Daniel McCullers, dt, Chicago Bears — McCullers was inactive
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – McKenzie had a tackle for loss in the Bengals 30-7 loss to the Cowboys.
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets — Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Moseley was inactive
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Patterson had 6 rushes for 26 yards in the Bears 36-7 win over the Texans.
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin didn’t have a tackle in the Lions 31-24 loss to the Packers
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 20-17 loss to the Chargers
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 2 tackles and 3 PBU’s in the Steelers 26-15 loss to the Bills
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had 6 tackles in the Saints 24-21 loss to the Eagles.
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders — Vickers had two tackles in the Raiders 44-27 loss to the Colts.
Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve
Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders — Witten didn’t have a catch in the Raiders 44-27 loss to the Colts.