VolQuest - VFL in the NFL report

VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the final week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett didn’t play Sunday night due to a calf injury
Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears — Bray didn’t play in the Bears 35-16 loss to the Packers
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints —Callaway had 3 catches for 51 yards in the Saints 33-7 win over the Panthers
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman had one tackle in the Lions 37-35 loss to the Vikings
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Colquitt had 3 punts averaging 45.7 yards a punt in the Vikings 37-35 win over the Lions
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Bengals 38-3
Trevor Daniel, p, Tennessee Titans — Daniel is on the Titans practice squad
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs was 4 of 5 passing for 2 yards and had 2 runs for 20 yards in the Steelers 24-22 loss to the Browns
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – Fulton and the Texans fell to the Titans 41-38
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadelphia Eagles – Jackson had 5 tackles including a sack in the Eagles 20-14 loss to Washington
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on IR
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 7 tackles and a PBU in the Broncos 32-31 loss to the Raiders.
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots —Johnson didn’t have a catch in the Patriots 28-14 win over the Jets
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara did not play in the Saints 33-7 win over the Panthers due to COVID
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad
Daniel McCullers, dt, Chicago Bears — McCullers was inactive on Sunday.
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – McKenzie had 4 tackles in the Bengals 38-3 loss to the Ravens.
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets — Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Moseley didn’t have a tackle in the 49ers 26-23 loss to the Seahawks
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Patterson had 4 carries for 18 yards and 2 kickoff returns for 53 yards in the Bears 35-16 loss to the Packers
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin didn’t have a tackle in the Lions 37-35 loss to the Vikings
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker had 1 catch for 13 yards in the Falcons 44-27 loss to the Bucs.
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had two tackles in the Steelers 24-22 loss to the Browns.
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —Tuttle had 3 tackles in the Saints 33-7 win over the Panthers
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers didn’t have a tackle in the Raiders 32-31 win over the Broncos.
Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve
Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders — Witten didn’t have a catch in the Raiders 32-31 win over the Broncos.