How did the former Vols fare in the second week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 3 tackles in the Eagles 17-11 loss to the 49ers.

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 2 catches for 8 yards in the Saints 26-7 loss to the Panthers

Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman had 3 tackles in the Dolphins 35-0 loss to the Bills.

Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans beat the Seahawks 33-30 in overtime.

Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve

Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had 4 tackles in the Browns 31-21 win over the Texans

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers —Jennings had 2 catches including his first career interception int he 49ers 17-11 win over the Eagles

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 4 tackles in the Broncos 23-13 win over the Jaguars.

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a catch or a carry in the Patriots 25-6 win over the Jets

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 8 rushes for 5 yards, and 4 catches for 25 yards in the Saints 26-7 loss to the Panthers

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Did not play Sunday due to a knee injury

Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Five punts for an average of 44.4 yards a punt in the Dolphins 35-0 loss to the Bills.

Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers —Palmer had 2 catches for 21 yards in the Chargers 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 7 carries for 11 yards and a touchdown, 5 catches for 58 yards and a touchdown and one kickoff return for 27 yards in the Falcons 48-25 loss to the Bucs.

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – The Lions play the Packers Monday night

Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs fell at Baltimore 36-35.

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 3 tackles in the Steelers 26-17 loss to the Raiders.

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor had one tackle in the Seahawks 33-30 overtime loss to the Titans.

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had 2 tackles in the Saints 26-7 loss to the Panthers.

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers is on the practice squad

Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve

Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad