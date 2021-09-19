VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the second week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 3 tackles in the Eagles 17-11 loss to the 49ers.
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 2 catches for 8 yards in the Saints 26-7 loss to the Panthers
Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman had 3 tackles in the Dolphins 35-0 loss to the Bills.
Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans beat the Seahawks 33-30 in overtime.
Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve
Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had 4 tackles in the Browns 31-21 win over the Texans
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers —Jennings had 2 catches including his first career interception int he 49ers 17-11 win over the Eagles
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 4 tackles in the Broncos 23-13 win over the Jaguars.
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a catch or a carry in the Patriots 25-6 win over the Jets
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 8 rushes for 5 yards, and 4 catches for 25 yards in the Saints 26-7 loss to the Panthers
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Did not play Sunday due to a knee injury
Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Five punts for an average of 44.4 yards a punt in the Dolphins 35-0 loss to the Bills.
Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers —Palmer had 2 catches for 21 yards in the Chargers 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 7 carries for 11 yards and a touchdown, 5 catches for 58 yards and a touchdown and one kickoff return for 27 yards in the Falcons 48-25 loss to the Bucs.
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – The Lions play the Packers Monday night
Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs fell at Baltimore 36-35.
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 3 tackles in the Steelers 26-17 loss to the Raiders.
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor had one tackle in the Seahawks 33-30 overtime loss to the Titans.
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had 2 tackles in the Saints 26-7 loss to the Panthers.
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers is on the practice squad
Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve
Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad