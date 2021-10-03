VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the fourth week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 4 tackles in the Eagles 42-30 loss to the Chiefs.
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 2 catches for 74 yards in the Saints 27-21 loss to the Giants.
Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman had 3 tackles including one for loss in the Dolphins 27-17 loss to the Colts
Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans fell to the Jets in overtime 27-24
Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve
Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had 2 tackles and 2 PBU’s in the Browns 14-7 win over the Vikings.
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers —Jennings had 1 catch for 14 yards in the 49ers 28-21 loss to the Seahawks.
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 7 tackles in the Broncos 23-7 loss to the Ravens.
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn't have a carry or a catch in the Patriots 19-17 loss to Tampa Bay.
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 26 carries for 120 yards in the Saints 27-21 loss to the Giants.
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Moseley had 3 tackles including one for loss and 2 PBU’s in he 49ers 28-21 loss to the Seahawks.
Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy had 5 punts for an averages of 47.8 yards in the Dolphins 27-17 loss to the Colts.
Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers —The Chargers play the Raiders Monday night.
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 6 rushed for 34 yards, 5 catches for 82 yards and 3 touchdowns and 3 kickoff returns for an average of 26 yards a return. Atlanta fell to Washington 34-30.
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 2 tackles and a PBU in the Lions 24-14 loss to the Bears.
Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs beat the Eagles 42-30.
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had one tackle in the Steelers 27-17 loss to the Packers.