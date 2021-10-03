How did the former Vols fare in the fourth week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 4 tackles in the Eagles 42-30 loss to the Chiefs.

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 2 catches for 74 yards in the Saints 27-21 loss to the Giants.

Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman had 3 tackles including one for loss in the Dolphins 27-17 loss to the Colts

Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans fell to the Jets in overtime 27-24

Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve

Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had 2 tackles and 2 PBU’s in the Browns 14-7 win over the Vikings.

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers —Jennings had 1 catch for 14 yards in the 49ers 28-21 loss to the Seahawks.

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 7 tackles in the Broncos 23-7 loss to the Ravens.

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn't have a carry or a catch in the Patriots 19-17 loss to Tampa Bay.

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 26 carries for 120 yards in the Saints 27-21 loss to the Giants.

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Moseley had 3 tackles including one for loss and 2 PBU’s in he 49ers 28-21 loss to the Seahawks.

Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy had 5 punts for an averages of 47.8 yards in the Dolphins 27-17 loss to the Colts.

Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers —The Chargers play the Raiders Monday night.

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 6 rushed for 34 yards, 5 catches for 82 yards and 3 touchdowns and 3 kickoff returns for an average of 26 yards a return. Atlanta fell to Washington 34-30.

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 2 tackles and a PBU in the Lions 24-14 loss to the Bears.

Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs beat the Eagles 42-30.

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had one tackle in the Steelers 27-17 loss to the Packers.