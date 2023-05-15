As a member of the Arlington Renegades , wide receiver JaVonta Payton earned the championship hardware.

However, just one went home with a championship ring.

In the XFL's relaunch for the 2023 season, multiple former Tennessee standouts earned roster spots.

In the final match, Payton totaled 21 yards on two receptions. Throughout the entire postseason, he caught seven passes for 142 yards — good for second most in the league.

During the eight regular season games he appeared in, Payton managed 164 yards in 11 catches. He began the season with the Orlando Guardians before being traded to Arlington.

In his college career, Payton spent one year at Tennessee. During the 2021 season, he helped Josh Heupel transition to Knoxville as one of Hendon Hooker's favorite targets.

He played in 12 games while recording 413 yards and six touchdowns on 18 receptions. His 22.9 yards per catch was the most in the SEC.

Before arriving at Tennessee, he played at Mississippi State and Northwest Mississippi CC.

Payton wasn't alone in the championship game, though. Former Vols Alexis Ellis and Ethan Wolf were on the losing end while playing with the DC Defenders.

Now, Payton will look to find a way to the NFL.

The wideout previously signed with the Arizona Cardinals last season but never saw game action.

The NFL season kicks off on August 3 with training camp beginning in July.