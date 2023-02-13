After a prolific career at Tennessee, Trey Smith entered the NFL Draft. However, he fell all the way to the sixth round following concerns of blood clots in his lungs during his time with the Vols. Eventually, the Chiefs took a chance on the Jackson, Tennessee native with the No. 226 pick of the 2021 draft. Since then, Smith has started all 33 games that he's appeared in. During his rookie year, he was even named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. In his second year, he continued to improve as he played in all but one game. His phenomenal play even landed him a ranking as the fourth-best right guard in the NFL, according to voters in the NFL Players' Association.

Trey Smith received a tie for the fourth most votes by other NFL players. (NFL Players' Association)

He also went viral on multiple occasions for pancake blocks and other dominating plays. The 6-foot-6, over 300-pound lineman consistently used his frame to run over opponents and create gaps for runners.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb29kIGxvcmQsIFRyZXkgU21pdGjigKY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVkZMP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVkZMPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v OG9DMVNienZSZSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhvQzFTYnp2UmU8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgUnlhbiBTeWx2aWEgKEBSeWFuVFN5bHZpYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SeWFuVFN5bHZpYS9zdGF0dXMvMTYwMjEzMTYy NjIzMzgzMTQyNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxMiwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK