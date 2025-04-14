VFLs in the NBA: How former Tennessee standouts fared in the 2024-25 season

Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) reacts after scoring a three point basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. (Photo by Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

The NBA regular season is in the books with the playoff and play-in pictures finalized. This meant the end of the year for multiple former Tennessee standouts along with the start of a playoff push for others. Here's how those VFLs performed along with a look at where others currently play despite not currently in the NBA.

Tobias Harris - Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris found himself back on the Pistons this year. This was his first year in Detroit since 2018. He previously spent time with both the Clippers and 76ers since then. This also marked Harris' 14th year in the NBA. With the Pistons, he played in 73 games and started in each. He notched 13.7 points per game on 47.7% shooting from the field and 34.5% on 3-pointers. Harris also contributed 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a steal per outing. The Pistons finished sixth in the East, earning a spot in the playoffs, just above the play-in fold. Detroit will open the 2025 NBA Playoffs with a match against the 3-seed Knicks.

Keon Johnson - Brooklyn Nets

After bouncing around the league to begin his career, Keon Johnson is starting to stick with the Nets. This was his second year with the franchise after playing for three teams in his first three years in the league. Johnson played in 79 games this year while starting in 56. He averaged a career-high 10.6 points per game on 38.9% shooting from the floor and 31.4% on deep balls. He also tossed in 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a steal per outing. Brooklyn finished 12th in the East, two spots shy of a play-in berth. These pair of spots were separated by 11 games, though.

Dalton Knecht - Los Angeles Lakers

It wasn't necessarily smooth sailing for Dalton Knecht in his rookie year. After falling to the Lakers in the draft, Los Angeles attempted to deal him to the Hornets at the trade deadline. However, Mark Williams failed his physical resulting in the trade being called off and Knecht staying with the Lakers. He saw his play time go up-and-down throughout the year while playing in 78 games and making 16 starts. He finished with an average of 9.1 points per game on 46.1% shooting from the field and 37.6% on 3-pointers. He also tossed in 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. One of Knecht's finest performances of the year game in the final game of the regular season. While earning a start, he produced 27 points on five made 3-pointers to go with eight rebounds and two blocks. Los Angeles finished third in the West to earn a play-off berth. The Lakers will open their run with a series against the 6-seed Timberwolves.

Julian Phillips - Chicago Bulls

Julian Phillips has now completed his second regular season in the NBA, both with the Bulls who drafted him. In 79 appearances and five starts, Phillips posted 4.6 points per game on 44.6% shooting from the field and 32.7% on 3-pointers. He also chipped in 2.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. Chicago earned a spot in the play-in as the 9-seed in the Eastern Conference. This means the Bulls will need to beat the 10-seed Heat and the loser between the 7-seed Magic and 8-seed Hawks to earn the final spot in the playoffs. If they can pull it off, they'd be greeted with a series against the 1-seed Cavaliers.

Jaden Springer - Utah Jazz

After winning a title with the Celtics a year ago, Jaden Springer was dealt to the Jazz midway through this season. This is his third team in four years in the league. Before the trade, Springer played in 26 games, all off the bench with Boston. He averaged 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds per game in this time. After the move, his minutes nearly tripled in Utah. He appeared in 17 games while making two starts. In that time, he averaged 3.8 points on 41.1% shooting from the field and 20.7% on 3-pointers. He also averaged two rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. The Jazz missed the playoffs with the worst record in the NBA at 17-65.

Grant Williams - Charlotte Hornets

Grant Williams suffered an injury that would hold him out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season just 17 games in. In this time prior to injury, Williams started in six games while averaging 10.4 points per game on 43.9% shooting from the field and 36.5% on 3-pointers. He also grabbed 5.1 rebounds and passed for 2.3 assists per game. This was his first full season with the Hornets after being dealt to Charlotte not even a year into his Mavericks tenure. Prior to that, he spent his first four seasons with the Celtics where he turned into a key contributor. The Hornets missed the playoffs, finishing 14th in the East.

Vols in the G League

- Jordan Bowden: College Park SkyHawks - Kennedy Chandler: Raptors 905 - Josiah-Jordan James: Indiana Mad Ants - Tyreke Key: Raptors 905

Vols overseas

- Kyle Alexander: Turkey - Victor Bailey Jr.: Germany - John Fulkerson: Poland - Kevin Punter Jr.: Spain - Uros Plavsic: Turkey - Santiago Vescovi: Spain - Olivier Nkamhoua: Germany - Wayne Chism: Saudi Arabia - John Fields: Taiwan - Trae Golden: China - Scotty Hopson: Philippines - Jordan McRae: Rwanda - Armani Moore: Iceland - Yves Pons: Spain - Derek Reese: Puerto Rico - Admiral Schofield: France - Jarnell Stokes: South Korea - Lamonte Turner: Bulgaria

