VFLs in the NFL: 26 former Tennessee football players on opening rosters

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) poses for a photo after winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

College football is underway but the NFL is yet to begin its regular season. On Thursday, things get underway which includes 26 former Tennessee football players on active rosters to open the year. Here's who cracked the active rosters. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Trey Smith - Kansas City Chiefs

Year: Fourth Position: Right guard Last season: Won second-straight Super Bowl as starting guard

Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints

Year: Eighth Position: Running back Last season: Played in 13 games and recorded 694 yards and five touchdowns on 180 carries along with a receiving touchdown and 466 yards through the air

Darnell Wright - Chicago Bears

Year: Second Position: Right tackle Last season: Was drafted No. 10 overall and made the PFWA All-Rookie Team

Jauan Jennings - San Francisco 49ers

Year: Fourth Position: Wide receiver Last season: Played in 13 games and recorded 19 receptions for 265 yards and a touchdown, threw and caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl

Joshua Dobbs - San Francisco 49ers

Year: Eighth (first with 49ers) Position: Quarterback Last season: Began with the Cardinals and threw for eight touchdowns and ran for three in eight games, traded to the Vikings and threw for five touchdowns and ran for three in five games

Byron Young - Los Angeles Rams

Year: Second Position: Linebacker Last season: Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team and recorded 61 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles

Alontae Taylor - New Orleans Saints

Year: Third Position: Cornerback Last season: Played in 17 games and recorded 75 tackles, a sack and two interceptions

Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers

Year: Fourth Position: Wide receiver Last season: Played in 11 games and recorded 38 catches for 581 yards and two touchdowns

Cordarrelle Patterson - Pittsburgh Steelers

Year: 12th (first with Steelers) Position: Running back Last season: Played in 14 games with the Falcons and recorded 181 yards on 50 carries and 38 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions

Hendon Hooker - Detroit Lions

Year: Second Position: Quarterback Last season: Was drafted in the third round and missed the entire season due to injury

Jalin Hyatt - New York Giants

Year: Second Position: Wide receiver Last season: Played in all 17 games and recorded 23 catches for 373 yards

Derek Barnett - Houston Texans

Year: Eighth (second with Texans) Position: Defensive end Last season: Played in six games in first year with the Texans and recorded 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks

Jaylen Wright - Miami Dolphins

Year: First Position: Running back Last season: Fourth-round pick after season with Vols that featured 1,013 yards and four touchdowns on an average of 7.4 yards per carry

Cedric Tillman - Cleveland Browns

Year: Second Position: Wide receiver Last season: Was drafted in the third round and caught 21 passes for 224 yards

Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers

Year: Sixth (second with Panthers) Position: Defensive tackle Last season: Played in all 17 games and recorded 43 tackles and half a sack

Darrell Taylor - Chicago Bears

Year: Fourth (first with Bears) Position: Defensive end Last season: Played in 17 games with the Seahawks and recorded 28 tackles and forced a fumble

Joe Milton III - New England Patriots

Year: First Position: Quarterback Last season: Sixth-round pick after season with Vols that featured 2,813 passing yards and 20 touchdowns along with 299 rushing yards and seven touchdowns

Jalen Reeves-Maybin - Detroit Lions

Year: Eighth (second with Lions in this tenure, seventh with Lions overall) Position: Linebacker Last season: Returned to Lions after one year with Texans and recorded 20 tackles and a sack in 17 games played, made Pro Bowl as special teams representative

Morgan Cox - Tennessee Titans

Year: 15th (fourth with Titans) Position: Longsnapper Last season: Signed a one-year contract over the off-season, named a team captain

Ramel Keyton - Las Vegas Raiders

Year: First Position: Wide receiver Last season: Undrafted free agent signing after season with Vols that featured 35 catches for 642 yards and six touchdowns

Dee Williams - Seattle Seahawks

Year: First Position: Cornerback/Return specialist Last season: Undrafted free agent signing after season with Vols that featured a punt return touchdown

Jaylen McCollough - Los Angeles Rams

Year: First Position: Safety Last season: Undrafted free agent signing after season with Vols that featured a pick six and 2.5 tackles for loss

Emmanuel Moseley - Detroit Lions

Year: Seventh (second with Lions) Position: Cornerback Last season: Signed to play with Lions while recovering from injury, tore ACL in Week 5 debut, tore pectoral muscle in August

Theo Jackson - Minnesota Vikings

Year: Third Position: Safety Last season: Played in 15 games and recorded 21 tackles and an interception

Velus Jones Jr. - Chicago Bears

Year: Third Position: Wide receiver/Return specialist Last season: Played in 14 games and recorded four catches for 20 yards along with eight carries for 51 yards, primarily used as a return specialist

Micah Abernathy - Atlanta Falcons