College football is underway but the NFL is yet to begin its regular season.
On Thursday, things get underway which includes 26 former Tennessee football players on active rosters to open the year.
Here's who cracked the active rosters.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Trey Smith - Kansas City Chiefs
Year: Fourth
Position: Right guard
Last season: Won second-straight Super Bowl as starting guard
Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints
Year: Eighth
Position: Running back
Last season: Played in 13 games and recorded 694 yards and five touchdowns on 180 carries along with a receiving touchdown and 466 yards through the air
Darnell Wright - Chicago Bears
Year: Second
Position: Right tackle
Last season: Was drafted No. 10 overall and made the PFWA All-Rookie Team
Jauan Jennings - San Francisco 49ers
Year: Fourth
Position: Wide receiver
Last season: Played in 13 games and recorded 19 receptions for 265 yards and a touchdown, threw and caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl
Joshua Dobbs - San Francisco 49ers
Year: Eighth (first with 49ers)
Position: Quarterback
Last season: Began with the Cardinals and threw for eight touchdowns and ran for three in eight games, traded to the Vikings and threw for five touchdowns and ran for three in five games
Byron Young - Los Angeles Rams
Year: Second
Position: Linebacker
Last season: Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team and recorded 61 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles
Alontae Taylor - New Orleans Saints
Year: Third
Position: Cornerback
Last season: Played in 17 games and recorded 75 tackles, a sack and two interceptions
Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
Year: Fourth
Position: Wide receiver
Last season: Played in 11 games and recorded 38 catches for 581 yards and two touchdowns
Cordarrelle Patterson - Pittsburgh Steelers
Year: 12th (first with Steelers)
Position: Running back
Last season: Played in 14 games with the Falcons and recorded 181 yards on 50 carries and 38 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions
Hendon Hooker - Detroit Lions
Year: Second
Position: Quarterback
Last season: Was drafted in the third round and missed the entire season due to injury
Jalin Hyatt - New York Giants
Year: Second
Position: Wide receiver
Last season: Played in all 17 games and recorded 23 catches for 373 yards
Derek Barnett - Houston Texans
Year: Eighth (second with Texans)
Position: Defensive end
Last season: Played in six games in first year with the Texans and recorded 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks
Jaylen Wright - Miami Dolphins
Year: First
Position: Running back
Last season: Fourth-round pick after season with Vols that featured 1,013 yards and four touchdowns on an average of 7.4 yards per carry
Cedric Tillman - Cleveland Browns
Year: Second
Position: Wide receiver
Last season: Was drafted in the third round and caught 21 passes for 224 yards
Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers
Year: Sixth (second with Panthers)
Position: Defensive tackle
Last season: Played in all 17 games and recorded 43 tackles and half a sack
Darrell Taylor - Chicago Bears
Year: Fourth (first with Bears)
Position: Defensive end
Last season: Played in 17 games with the Seahawks and recorded 28 tackles and forced a fumble
Joe Milton III - New England Patriots
Year: First
Position: Quarterback
Last season: Sixth-round pick after season with Vols that featured 2,813 passing yards and 20 touchdowns along with 299 rushing yards and seven touchdowns
Jalen Reeves-Maybin - Detroit Lions
Year: Eighth (second with Lions in this tenure, seventh with Lions overall)
Position: Linebacker
Last season: Returned to Lions after one year with Texans and recorded 20 tackles and a sack in 17 games played, made Pro Bowl as special teams representative
Morgan Cox - Tennessee Titans
Year: 15th (fourth with Titans)
Position: Longsnapper
Last season: Signed a one-year contract over the off-season, named a team captain
Ramel Keyton - Las Vegas Raiders
Year: First
Position: Wide receiver
Last season: Undrafted free agent signing after season with Vols that featured 35 catches for 642 yards and six touchdowns
Dee Williams - Seattle Seahawks
Year: First
Position: Cornerback/Return specialist
Last season: Undrafted free agent signing after season with Vols that featured a punt return touchdown
Jaylen McCollough - Los Angeles Rams
Year: First
Position: Safety
Last season: Undrafted free agent signing after season with Vols that featured a pick six and 2.5 tackles for loss
Emmanuel Moseley - Detroit Lions
Year: Seventh (second with Lions)
Position: Cornerback
Last season: Signed to play with Lions while recovering from injury, tore ACL in Week 5 debut, tore pectoral muscle in August
Theo Jackson - Minnesota Vikings
Year: Third
Position: Safety
Last season: Played in 15 games and recorded 21 tackles and an interception
Velus Jones Jr. - Chicago Bears
Year: Third
Position: Wide receiver/Return specialist
Last season: Played in 14 games and recorded four catches for 20 yards along with eight carries for 51 yards, primarily used as a return specialist
Micah Abernathy - Atlanta Falcons
Year: Third on active NFL roster (second with Falcons)
Position: Safety
Last season: Played in 12 games and recorded seven tackles
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.