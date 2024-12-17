VFLs in the NFL: Alvin Kamara makes highlight one-handed catch

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (Photo by AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The primary focus of football fans in the state of Tennessee is on the Vols' upcoming playoff game against Ohio State. However, the NFL still marches on as it decides its playoff picture, as well. Here is the best from former Tennessee standouts in the NFL this week.

Alvin Kamara reels in one-handed touchdown

To continue his impressive season, Saints running back Alvin Kamara turned heads with a highlight play against the Commanders. On a trick play that featured wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. throwing the pass, Kamara reached out with one hand to grab a 21-yard touchdown for New Orleans' first points of the night. He would finish with five carries for 12 yards and four catches for 58 yards and the score. He also caught a 29-yard pass in the game. This wasn't enough, though, as the Saints' comeback effort fell short by one point, 20-19.

Trey Smith dominates for Chiefs

In the Chiefs' 21-7 win over the Browns to improve to a league-best 13-1 on the year, Kansas City got good play from its offensive line. This included Trey Smith. As the starting right guard, he played in all 75 offensive snaps for the Chiefs on Sunday. In this time, he earned a PFF grade of 74.5 overall. This included a 74.5 mark pass blocking and 77.2 in run blocking. This overall grade was the third best on the offense behind just Deandre Hopkins and Carson Wentz and the best among starters.

Cade Mays makes another start for the Panthers