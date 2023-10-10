The NFL season is in full swing as Week Five is officially in the books. This included a heap of former Tennessee standouts who continue to impress at the next level. Let's dive into who stood out the brightest. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Kamara etches name in record book

In his second game this season, Alvin Kamara has already moved his name into the Saints' record book. The running back found the end zone on Sunday to earn his 73rd score in the NFL. This pushes him into first place for touchdowns in franchise history.

By the game's end, Kamara had added a season-high 80 rushing yards on 22 carries. He also caught three passes for 17 yards in the win.

Wright helps push Bears to first win

The highest-drafted rookie out of Tennessee this year was Darnell Wright. The right tackle has started in all five of his appearances so far for the Bears, including this Sunday. In the match against the Commanders, Wright put together possibly his best game so far. He earned a PFF Grade of a 75.4 — the highest mark of his young career. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee coach Josh Heupel updates search for Bru McCoy's replacement Where he dominated the most was while run blocking. His grade of 81.2 in this category was the best on the team. This effort helped Chicago reach 178 rushing yards and 273 passing yards while scoring 40 points in the win.

Pair of guards play big role