VFLs in the NFL: Alvin Kamara makes history with Saints
The NFL season is in full swing as Week Five is officially in the books.
This included a heap of former Tennessee standouts who continue to impress at the next level.
Let's dive into who stood out the brightest.
Kamara etches name in record book
In his second game this season, Alvin Kamara has already moved his name into the Saints' record book.
The running back found the end zone on Sunday to earn his 73rd score in the NFL. This pushes him into first place for touchdowns in franchise history.
By the game's end, Kamara had added a season-high 80 rushing yards on 22 carries. He also caught three passes for 17 yards in the win.
Wright helps push Bears to first win
The highest-drafted rookie out of Tennessee this year was Darnell Wright. The right tackle has started in all five of his appearances so far for the Bears, including this Sunday.
In the match against the Commanders, Wright put together possibly his best game so far. He earned a PFF Grade of a 75.4 — the highest mark of his young career.
Where he dominated the most was while run blocking. His grade of 81.2 in this category was the best on the team.
This effort helped Chicago reach 178 rushing yards and 273 passing yards while scoring 40 points in the win.
Pair of guards play big role
As a part of the Panthers, Cade Mays has been primarily a reserve offensive guard. However, his name was called for the third time this year after not starting the game on Sunday.
Off the bench, Mays played a season-high 57 snaps. With the team playing from a deficit, 41 of these were in pass block assignments.
During this action, Mays didn't dominate, but he held his own and wasn't a negative on the line.
Another guard who played a big role on Sunday was Trey Smith.
Smith is the starter for the Chiefs and he continued to prove why he may have been the steal of the 2021 draft. He played 66 snaps and wasn't penalized in Kansas City's win.
