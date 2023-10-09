The biggest question for Tennessee following its bye week is who will replace Bru McCoy as the X-receiver after his injury against South Carolina.

McCoy was possibly the most consistent receiver for the Vols but won't be able to suit up again for the remainder of the season.

The two main choices are redshirt freshmen Kaleb Webb and Chas Nimrod. The pair came in to relieve McCoy at the end of the win over the Gamecocks.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Teammate Jacob Warren likes what he sees from the pair of young wideouts. Although they haven't played many snaps at this point in their career, he has seen what they're capable of.

This includes hitting on big plays like other starting receivers Ramel Keyton and Squirrel White.

"Super talented," said Warren on the pair. "We've got guys that are extremely athletic. They move really well. Run really smooth routes. They look good just running around catching the ball. And guys that, you know, can make big catches for us. Have the ability, you see Ramel Keyton and the big catches he makes, you saw Squirrel last week make a ginormous catch that went viral on SportsCenter and everything like that. That room is packed full of guys like that that are just waiting to step up and become comfortable in that opportunity. Become comfortable in that new role they're going to have to take on. So, it'll be cool to see them, support them and back them up."

However, a third player also has the ability to be the piece that fills in.

Oregon transfer Dont'e Thornton has began the season as the team's backup slot receiver but has the ability to play on the outside, as well.

He didn't play against South Carolina, though, as he works his way back from an injury. However, head coach Josh Heupel revealed that he is continuing to work both inside and outside.

Right now, with three valid options, Heupel expects the trio to all see the field against Texas A&M on Saturday.

"I anticipate, Dont'e again, we were on the grass today and we'll see how the week unfolds, but I absolutely anticipate seeing all of those guys play on Saturday," said Heupel.

The offense won't change for whoever is in the game, though. Instead, the players need to conform to the game plan Heupel has set.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Press conference takeaways: Vols begin preparation for Texas A&M

This includes picking up where McCoy left off in the screen game. Between catching short passes and muscling down the sideline and blocking for others, he was a big part of this area of the offense.

Webb, Nimrod and Thornton will all need to attempt to match this now missing production.

"Offense won't really change," said Heupel. "Those guys, they're involved in perimeter screens whether they're the ball carrier or a blocker. Offensively, we feel good about their development. They've got to practice well, prepare well and put themselves in a position to go play well. We certainly expect that from them and I know they're excited about the opportunity."

With McCoy out for the season, this isn't just a one week fix. Someone needs to step up for the long term.

Heupel anticipates needing all three players, but he has previously tried to keep the same receivers on the field for an extended amount of time. Before injury, it was common that both Keyton and McCoy never were subbed off during the course of a game.

"I expect all of them to play at a high level," said Heupel. "We're going to need all of those guys. That'll be through the course of Saturday but also throughout the course of the season. I expect to see all of those guys."

Currently, the depth chart shows Webb and Nimrod sharing the starting job opposite of Keyton. However, Heupel didn't put much weight into the list. Instead, he joked that he wasn't the one to put it together.

One will need to be the starter on Saturday, though, which could give an insight into who the coaching staff has the most faith in at this point.