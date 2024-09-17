VFLs in the NFL: Alvin Kamara scores four touchdowns in dominant showing

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

Week two of the NFL season wraps up on Monday night but former Tennessee standouts have already turned in good weeks. This continues a strong start to the season as former Vols played at a high level in week one, as well. Here's the rundown of the top performers.

Alvin Kamara scores four times

Alvin Kamara put up one of the best performances across the league on Sunday afternoon. He found the end zone four times throughout the game as a dual-threat from the backfield. On the ground, Kamara rushed 20 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Through the air, he caught two passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. This helped the Saints put up 44 points in a big win over the Cowboys. It also marked 6,000 career rushing yards in the NFL for Kamara.

Alontae Taylor continues great start

On defense for the Saints, Alontae Taylor continued his successful start to the year. He recorded four sacks in week one and responded with another solid day. He led the team in tackles with nine. Eight of these were solo efforts, as well. He also came up with two tackles for loss. This was a big piece of New Orleans' defensive puzzle that limited the Cowboys to 19 points.

Receivers start to get things rolling

While none were game wreckers, Tennessee still had some receivers get the ball rolling for 2024. With the 49ers, Jauan Jennings caught a pair of passes for 37 yards. This included a 25-yard grab. However, San Francisco lost the game to the Vikings.