Byron Young continues impressive rookie season

Possibly the most impressive rookie out of Tennessee so far has been OLB Byron Young. The former Vols LEO has been a staple of the Rams' defense due to his versatility. This continued in their matchup against the Cardinals.

Young would finish the game with six tackles as three of them came on solo efforts. He also recorded a single sack and pair of hits on the quarterback. This accumulated in a PFF grade of a 87.3 on the night. This was the most among the entire rookie class this week with a minimum of 25 snaps played.

Alvin Kamara, Velus Jones Jr. show versatility

After serving a three-game suspension, Alvin Kamara has settled in this season. On Sunday against the Texans, he continued to be versatile. By the end of the day, Kamara had done plenty of damage. He finished with a team-high 68 rushing yards on 19 carries. He also caught seven passes for 36 yards. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee looks to improve road communication with healthy Cooper Mays Another former Tennessee offensive piece also flexed his ability to impact the game in different ways. Second-year player Velus Jones Jr. not only caught a pass for five yards but also ran for 15 on two totes. Where he did the bulk of his damage was on special teams, though. As the kick returner, he took three balls a total of 90 yards with the longest return going for 37.

Jalin Hyatt helps make late push

This year, Jalin Hyatt has been talked about by experts as a player who could potentially break out. However, the Giants haven't given him the opportunity to prove himself yet. Against the Bills on Sunday Night Football, he began to show flashes, though. On the final drive of the game, he caught two big passes to keep the game alive for New York. This included a gutsy fourth-down reception with less than 20 seconds remaining.

Ultimately, this wasn't enough as the Giants fell to Buffalo. Hyatt finished with three catches for 21 yards in his time on the field.

Josh Dobbs airs it out

While the Cardinals trailed Young's Rams, Arizona elected to use an aerial attack to try to scratch back into the game. This resulted in quarterback Josh Dobbs racking up a lot of yards on plenty of attempts. By game's end, he had completed 21-of-41 attempts for 235 yards. He never threw a touchdown and did throw an interception. On the ground, he added a team-high 47 yards on seven carries. This included a long of 24.

