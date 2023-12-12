The college season is nearing bowl play and the NFL regular season is coming down to the final weeks. As teams make a final playoff push, multiple former Tennessee players are playing big roles. Here are the biggest storylines from this week. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Byron Young continues to impress

In the Rams' overtime loss to the Ravens, rookie edge rusher Byron Young had another solid game. He totaled just two tackles but one was for a big sack. This sack pushes him to six on the season. This mark is good for the most out of any rookie in the 2023 class. He is half a sack ahead of his teammate Kobie Turner out of Wake Forest for the lead. The record for sacks in a rookie season is 14.5 from Jevon Kearse. While this is almost certainly unattainable, he is in position to hold the record for this season and climb up the all-time leaderboards.

Rookie receivers reels in two passes

During the Browns' narrow win over the Jaguars, rookie Cedric Tillman got involved. After a quiet start to his career, he was targeted four times while catching two passes for 23 yards. For the Giants, its win over the Packers also featured a rookie Vol. Jalin Hyatt caught two passes, as well, for a total of 13 yards. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: How the Vols' 2024 Power-Five opponents have fared a week into the portal While neither receiver is necessarily having the rookie year they imagined, it is good to see them getting snaps within the offense early in their career.

Dobbsanity comes to a close