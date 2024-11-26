VFLs in the NFL: Cade Mays makes start at center for Panthers

Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) gets the snap as guard Cade Mays (64) blocks in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Bob Donnan-Imagn Images)

As the college season approaches its final week of the regular season, the NFL also is coming up on crunch time as teams are beginning to make pushes for the playoffs. This includes a heap of former Tennessee players continuing to leave their mark on the league. Here's the rundown of former Vols from this past week. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Cade Mays makes start for Panthers

After being selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft in 2022, Cade Mays has been limited as a reserve offensive lineman with the Panthers. However, on Sunday, he was thrust into the start center role. In this spot, Mays had a great showing. He posted a PFF grade of 64.9, which was the eighth-best on the team. This also included an 85.8 grade in pass blocking. While Mays played well, the Panthers couldn't get over the hump to upset the Chiefs. Carolina fell 30-27 at home. Mays and his teammate Shy Tuttle were able to meet with Trey Smith of Kansas City after the game, as well.

Jauan Jennings continues strong campaign

On an injury-riddled 49ers team, Jauan Jennings has stepped up in his role to become one of the most consistent receivers for San Francisco. While he didn't match some of his previous outings, he had another solid game on Sunday. Jennings would finish with the second-most receptions and yards on the team with five and 40, respectively. Both of these marks trailed tight end George Kittle. However, Jennings did lead the team in targets at seven. This wasn't enough to propel the 49ers over the Packers but it does continue a respectable stretch for the receiver.

Jaylen Wright finding footing in rookie year