VFLs in the NFL: Cedric Tillman makes game-winning catch for Browns

Advertisement

in other news

Why Tennessee used an unusual lineup that coughed up its lead vs. Indiana

Why Tennessee used an unusual lineup that coughed up its lead vs. Indiana

Rick Barnes used a lineup of mostly newcomers as the Vols lead slipped away. Here's why.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Reacting to Tennessee basketball's loss to Indiana in its exhibition

Reacting to Tennessee basketball's loss to Indiana in its exhibition

Video of our reactions to Tennessee basketball falling in its exhibition with Indiana on Sunday.

Video content
 • Ryan Sylvia
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Tennessee players react to exhibition vs. Indiana

WATCH: Rick Barnes, Tennessee players react to exhibition vs. Indiana

Video of Rick Barnes, Felix Okpara and Jordan Gainey meeting with the media after loss to Indiana.

 • Ryan Sylvia
What we learned from Tennessee basketball's exhibition vs. Indiana

What we learned from Tennessee basketball's exhibition vs. Indiana

Takeaways from Tennessee basketball's preseason exhibition against Indiana in Knoxville.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee falls to Indiana in top 20 exhibition clash

Tennessee falls to Indiana in top 20 exhibition clash

Tennessee played Indiana in a basketball charity exhibition on Sunday. Here's what happened.

 • Noah Taylor

in other news

Why Tennessee used an unusual lineup that coughed up its lead vs. Indiana

Why Tennessee used an unusual lineup that coughed up its lead vs. Indiana

Rick Barnes used a lineup of mostly newcomers as the Vols lead slipped away. Here's why.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Reacting to Tennessee basketball's loss to Indiana in its exhibition

Reacting to Tennessee basketball's loss to Indiana in its exhibition

Video of our reactions to Tennessee basketball falling in its exhibition with Indiana on Sunday.

Video content
 • Ryan Sylvia
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Tennessee players react to exhibition vs. Indiana

WATCH: Rick Barnes, Tennessee players react to exhibition vs. Indiana

Video of Rick Barnes, Felix Okpara and Jordan Gainey meeting with the media after loss to Indiana.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Published Oct 29, 2024
VFLs in the NFL: Cedric Tillman makes game-winning catch for Browns
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia

Another week of the NFL is in the books with more former Tennessee football standouts impressing.

Here's the rundown of past Vols' week in the NFL.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Cedric Tillman catches two touchdowns, game winner

With Amari Cooper traded to the Bills, Cedric Tillman's role has taken a dramatic increase. For the second straight week, he's taken full advantage of it.

Tillman recorded seven catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns on the game. This led the team in yards and touchdowns for the game.

His second touchdown was crucial in Cleveland's win. Tillman reeled in a 38-yard touchdown strike, his longest reception of the day, with under a minute to play to win the game.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Byron Young forces safety... definitely not a missed call...

To help seal a win over the Vikings, Byron Young slung down Sam Darnold in the end zone for a safety. The issue is, Young got a handful of Darnold's facemask.

However, the officials didn't see it and kept their flags in their pockets. This kept the two points on the board and sent the ball back to the Rams.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Young would finish with two tackles including the sack in the Thursday Night Football win.

After the game, Young joked about the play on Twitter/X.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Jerod Mayo gets second coaching win as Patriots head coach

After opening his tenure with the Patriots with a win, Jerod Mayo hasn't been able to get back in the win column.

On Sunday, he was able to steer a depleted New England squad to a win over the Jets, 25-22.

This also marked another win for Joe Milton III, a Patriots rookie. He did not play in the game, though, as Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye handled the quarterback duties.

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

Advertisement
Advertisement