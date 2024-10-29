VFLs in the NFL: Cedric Tillman makes game-winning catch for Browns

in other news
Another week of the NFL is in the books with more former Tennessee football standouts impressing.
Here's the rundown of past Vols' week in the NFL.
Cedric Tillman catches two touchdowns, game winner
With Amari Cooper traded to the Bills, Cedric Tillman's role has taken a dramatic increase. For the second straight week, he's taken full advantage of it.
Tillman recorded seven catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns on the game. This led the team in yards and touchdowns for the game.
His second touchdown was crucial in Cleveland's win. Tillman reeled in a 38-yard touchdown strike, his longest reception of the day, with under a minute to play to win the game.
Byron Young forces safety... definitely not a missed call...
To help seal a win over the Vikings, Byron Young slung down Sam Darnold in the end zone for a safety. The issue is, Young got a handful of Darnold's facemask.
However, the officials didn't see it and kept their flags in their pockets. This kept the two points on the board and sent the ball back to the Rams.
Young would finish with two tackles including the sack in the Thursday Night Football win.
After the game, Young joked about the play on Twitter/X.
Jerod Mayo gets second coaching win as Patriots head coach
After opening his tenure with the Patriots with a win, Jerod Mayo hasn't been able to get back in the win column.
On Sunday, he was able to steer a depleted New England squad to a win over the Jets, 25-22.
This also marked another win for Joe Milton III, a Patriots rookie. He did not play in the game, though, as Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye handled the quarterback duties.
