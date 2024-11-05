VFLs in the NFL: Cedric Tillman stays hot with Browns

Nov 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. (Photo by Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)

Another week in the NFL is in the books with former Tennessee football standouts leaving their mark. Here is the best of former Vols this week. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Cedric Tillman stays hot

With the trade of Amari Cooper, former Vol and second-year receiver Cedric Tillman has seen an increased role with the Browns. So far, he's taken full advantage of his opportunities. In his third-straight start, Tillman was the recipient of Cleveland's only touchdown with a toe-tapping grab. On the game, he finished with six catches for a team-high 75 yards and the score.

Alvin Kamara enters the record book

On a struggling Saints team, Alvin Kamara put together a brilliant game on a high workload. Kamara finished with 155 yards on 29 carries. He also led the team through the air with 60 yards on six receptions. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: WATCH: William Inge, Alec Abeln, Tennessee players meet with media This placed him with most receptions in NFL history by an running back in their first eight seasons. Despite New Orleans firing their coach and struggling, Kamara has had a fantastic season.

Jaylen McCollough comes up with another pick