VFLs in the NFL: Darnell Wright impresses on Thanksgiving before injury

Oct 13, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) after an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images)

The college football regular season has been completed but the NFL still has a handful of weeks left to cross off. As the season hits the final stretch, former Tennessee football players continued to leave their mark. Here was the best performances of the week. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Darnell Wright tops Bears' offense in PFF grade despite suffering injury

While the Bears weren't able to hold on to a win over the Lions on Thanksgiving, Darnell Wright had a nice game. In front of the brightest lights of the season outside the playoffs, Wright led the team in PFF grade. He finished with a 78.5 overall mark for his performance. This included an 81.4 grade in pass protection. He only played 37 snaps due to injury, though. He left with a knee injury and it is unclear if he will be able to return this season. This is a continuation of impressive games for Wright in his sophomore season. He is averaging a PFF grade of 75.7 on the year as Chicago's starting right tackle.

Jauan Jennings leads 49ers in receiving on SNF

The 49ers have underwhelmed a season after reaching the Super Bowl. A bright spot for them has been Jauan Jennings, though. With injuries around him, Jennings has stepped up as an impressive target. This continued in San Francisco's loss to the Bills on Sunday Night Football. Jennings led the team with 56 receiving yards on three receptions. This included a long of 26 which moved the chains on fourth down.

Trey Smith has nice day with Chiefs