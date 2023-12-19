VFLs in the NFL: Derek Barnett shines following Texans acquisition
Some teams are being eliminated and others are clinching spots in the playoffs at this point in the NFL season.
This includes former Tennessee stars playing pivotal roles across the league.
Here's the biggest storylines from this past week.
Derek Barnett does well with new team
To begin this season, Derek Barnett was with the Eagles. However, after appearing in just two games, he was acquired by the Texans to round out the year.
Things began to click for the veteran pass rusher against the Titans.
Barnett had four tackles, a sack and two TFLs in the game. He was a constant force at the line and helped slow down Derrick Henry, as well.
This helped Houston take down Tennessee 19-16 in overtime.
His effort also came on the same field he broke Reggie White's all-time Tennessee sack record. Barnett passed the mark during the Music City Bowl in Nissan Stadium.
Jauan Jennings does the dirty work
The 49ers are one of the best teams in the NFL. What goes into their impressive record is consistent play across the field.
One of the role players for San Francisco is Jauan Jennings. As one of the NFL's best blockers at his position, he helps free up the run and screen game for his team.
This has led to multiple pancake blocks. The 49ers celebrate these plays in a unique way.
On Sunday, Jennings had two catches for 25 yards, as well.
San Francisco had no issue taking down its division rival Cardinals.
Josh Palmer does well, Chargers not so much
On Thursday night, things got ugly. The Raiders demolished the Chargers leading to Los Angeles' coach being fired the following morning.
However, the game also marked the return of Josh Palmer. He had missed a string of games due to injury prior to the match.
Despite the massive loss, Palmer played well. He had four catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in the 63-21 defeat.
