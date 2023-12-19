Some teams are being eliminated and others are clinching spots in the playoffs at this point in the NFL season. This includes former Tennessee stars playing pivotal roles across the league. Here's the biggest storylines from this past week. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Derek Barnett does well with new team

To begin this season, Derek Barnett was with the Eagles. However, after appearing in just two games, he was acquired by the Texans to round out the year. Things began to click for the veteran pass rusher against the Titans.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ibm8iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZXJlayBCYXJuZXR08J+YsyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v REhhNnp4QzNkbyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RIYTZ6eEMzZG88L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQ29sZSBDdWJlbGljIChAY29sZWN1YmVsaWMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29sZWN1YmVsaWMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzY0 OTQ1MDIzMzkwNTU3MDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIg MTcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Barnett had four tackles, a sack and two TFLs in the game. He was a constant force at the line and helped slow down Derrick Henry, as well. This helped Houston take down Tennessee 19-16 in overtime. His effort also came on the same field he broke Reggie White's all-time Tennessee sack record. Barnett passed the mark during the Music City Bowl in Nissan Stadium.

Jauan Jennings does the dirty work

The 49ers are one of the best teams in the NFL. What goes into their impressive record is consistent play across the field. One of the role players for San Francisco is Jauan Jennings. As one of the NFL's best blockers at his position, he helps free up the run and screen game for his team. This has led to multiple pancake blocks. The 49ers celebrate these plays in a unique way.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGlzIHRoZSA0OWVyc+KAmSDigJxrbm9ja2Rvd24gaGF0LuKA nSBJdCBnZXRzIHNpZ25lZCB3aGVuZXZlciBhIFdSIGRlbGl2ZXJzIGEgY2xl YXIgcGFuY2FrZSBibG9jayBpbiBhIGdhbWUuIFlvdeKAmWxsIG5vdGljZSB0 aGF0IG9uZSBndXnigJlzIG5hbWUgaXMgb24gdGhlcmUgYSBsb3Qg4oCmIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90ZDBMaHpZMG5kIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vdGQwTGh6WTBuZDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXR0IEJhcnJvd3MgKEBt YXR0YmFycm93cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tYXR0 YmFycm93cy9zdGF0dXMvMTczNTc5NDIyMDEzNTUyMjUyNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

On Sunday, Jennings had two catches for 25 yards, as well. San Francisco had no issue taking down its division rival Cardinals.

Josh Palmer does well, Chargers not so much

On Thursday night, things got ugly. The Raiders demolished the Chargers leading to Los Angeles' coach being fired the following morning. However, the game also marked the return of Josh Palmer. He had missed a string of games due to injury prior to the match.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VZ2x5IG5pZ2h0IGZvciB0aGUgQ2hhcmdlcnMsIGJ1dCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVkZMP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVkZMPC9hPiBKb3NoIFBhbG1lciBt YWtlcyBhIGJpZyBwbGF5IGZvciBMQSBpbiBoaXMgcmV0dXJuIGZyb20gaW5q dXJ5IOKkte+4jzxicj48YnI+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DdkU3 dkJ2Qk1TIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ3ZFN3ZCdkJNUzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBSeWFuIFN5bHZpYSAoQFJ5YW5UU3lsdmlhKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J5YW5UU3lsdmlhL3N0YXR1cy8xNzM1NTAxNjAy OTM1NTEzMjIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE1LCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK