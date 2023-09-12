Not only has college football begun, but the NFL season is officially underway with the completion of Week 1 on Monday. This featured a collection of former Tennessee stand-outs who continue to make a name for themselves at the next level. Let's dive into how the former Vols performed. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Group of VFLs get the season started

On Thursday, a number of former Tennessee players saw action in the first match of the NFL season. With the Lions scratching past the defending champion Chiefs, five Vols were on rosters and three saw action. The pair of players who didn't see the field were rookie Hendon Hooker and Emmanuel Moseley. Both players tore their ACL last year holding them out for the start of this season. The three that did play were Trey Smith of Kansas City and Cameron Sutton and Jalen Reeves-Maybin of Detroit. Smith got the start for the Chiefs and played all 65 offensive snaps. On the other side of the field, Sutton played all 65 defensive snaps. Reeves-Maybin saw time on special teams while recording a tackle and taking a fake punt three yards for a first down.

Joshua Dobbs gets the start for the Cardinals

The only former Vol to make a start at quarterback this week was Joshua Dobbs. The veteran signal-caller finished last season as the Titans starting quarterback before returning to the Browns in the off-season. However, due to Kyler Murray's injury, the Cardinals made the move to trade for Dobbs to start while he recovers. In his first regular season game with Arizona, he had a solid showing. He finished with 21 completions on 30 attempts while racking up 132 yards. While he didn't throw a touchdown, he also never threw an interception, as well. Ultimately, this wasn't enough as they lost 20-16 to the Commanders in Washington.

Defensive players make an impact

Throughout the league, former Vols showed out on the defensive end. A young player who has continued to make an early impact in his career is Alontae Taylor. The cornerback faced the Titans as a part of the Saints and helped hold Tennessee to 15 points. Taylor recorded five tackles and a pass break up in the win. Two veteran pass rushers also had solid days. Shy Tuttle of the Panthers had three tackles and half a sack in the team's loss. Derek Barnett recorded two tackles with one for a loss in the Eagles' win. The Seahawks' Darrell Taylor also earned credit for a tackle.

Rookies make professional debuts