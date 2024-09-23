VFLs in the NFL: Jauan Jennings catches three touchdowns

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates after a touchdown in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

Tennessee football was once again well-represented in the NFL this week. As the Vols won on a national stage against Oklahoma, the following day featured former Vols making big plays in the NFL. Here was the best of the group.

Jauan Jennings scores three times

The best performance across the NFL came from Jauan Jennings on Sunday. The 49ers wide receiver caught three touchdown passes and was the primary target for San Francisco through the air. Jennings caught 11 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. This was good for an average of 15.9 yards per catch and a long of 34. He was targeted 12 times and came up with a catch in all but one attempt. The 49ers lost, but Jennings was responsible for all three touchdowns the offense produced. He had three times more receiving yards than the next most productive option and was a big reason the game was even close.

Alvin Kamara builds off strong start

After scoring four touchdowns in a single game earlier this year, Alvin Kamara is continuing his excellent start to the season. He didn't find the end zone on Sunday, but he still had a great game against the Eagles. On the ground, Kamara was the feature back with 26 carries for 87 yards. This was good for 3.3 yards per carry with a long of 16. This marks over 80 rushing yards in three-straight games for the first time in his career. Through the air, Kamara was the team's second leading receiver with 40 yards on 3 catches. This featured a 13.3 yards per catch average and a long of 27.

Jaylen Wright has positive game in rookie year